TV film fare -- week of Nov. 26, 2017

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Nov. 26. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, Nov. 26, 12:45-2:30 p.m. EST (Showtime) "Bewitched" (2005). Amiable retread of the 1960s sitcom, as a washed-up movie actor (Will Ferrell) decides to revive the series (and his career), casting an unknown (Nicole Kidman) to play his wife, not realizing she's an actual witch, leading to romantic complications. Writer-director Nora Ephron's comedy is more pleasantly amusing than outright hilarious. But the mercurial Kidman is a total delight, Ferrell has some bright moments, and there are felicitous turns by Michael Caine, Shirley MacLaine and Carole Shelley, as well as a positive message about honesty and friendship. Some crude expressions, sexual humor and innuendo, cartoonish witchcraft elements and partial blurred nudity make this best for adults and perhaps older adolescents. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Sunday, Nov. 26, 8-10 p.m. EST (TCM) "Two for the Road" (1967). Producer-director Stanley Donen's saga about a modern marriage on wheels that skids dangerously but doesn't quite crack up, teams Audrey Hepburn and Albert Finney as the troubled couple. By following the pair on their various jaunts through Europe, Donen provides both a fluid vehicle for narrative development as well as strikingly scenic backgrounds. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Monday, Nov. 27, 8-11:45 p.m. EST (TCM) "Exodus" (1960). Long and lavish adaptation of the Leon Uris novel about the birth of Israel follows the exploits of a Jewish underground leader (Paul Newman) in rescuing refugees interned by the British on Cyprus, freeing partisans from a British prison in Acre and saving a Jewish village from Arab attack after the 1948 U.N. partition of Palestine. Directed by Otto Preminger, the idealistic narrative is partly seen through the perspective of an American widow (Eva Marie Saint) whose visit to the Near East brings romance and an understanding of the need for a Jewish state. Some graphic violence including terrorist acts and sexual references. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, Dec. 2, 7:15-9 p.m. EST (HBO) "Unforgettable" (2017). Feverish domestic drama in which an obsessive ex-wife (Katherine Heigl) conspires against her former husband's (Geoff Stults) fiancee (Rosario Dawson), eventually framing her rival for murder. Director Denise Di Novi keeps the pot boiling but, together with screenwriter Christina Hodson, throws in some unsavory and gratuitous ingredients that limit the appeal of her film even for those with a taste for cinematic junk food. Occasional violence with some gore, cohabitation, strong sexual content including graphic scenes of casual and premarital sexual activity and masturbation, brief rear and partial nudity, about a half-dozen uses of rough language, a few crude terms, a mild oath. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.