TV program notes -- week of Nov. 26, 2017

Sunday, Nov. 26, 10-11 p.m. EST (EWTN) "The Admirers." Young European Catholics share their testimonies of love and appreciation for St. John Paul II (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Nov. 28, 8-9:30 p.m. EST (check local listings) (PBS) "The 80s: My Music." Host Martha Quinn leads this musical salute to the 1980s.



Thursday, Nov. 30, 8-9 p.m. EST (ABC) "A Charlie Brown Christmas." In this digitally remastered 1965 special, Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism that he sees everywhere during the Christmas season. Lucy suggests he become director of the school Christmas pageant and Charlie Brown accepts, but it proves to be a frustrating struggle. When an attempt to restore the proper spirit with a forlorn little fir Christmas tree fails, Charlie Brown needs Linus' help to learn what the real meaning of Christmas is (TV-G -- general audiences).



Saturday, Dec. 2, 7-8 p.m. EST (check local listings) (PBS) "Christmas With Daniel O'Donnell." Irish-born singer O'Donnell and his guests explore a winter wonderland of carols and seasonal favorites.



Saturday, Dec. 2, 8-10 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Saint Barbara." Dramatization of the life of St. Barbara, a convert to Christianity who suffered martyrdom for the faith (TV-G -- general audience).



