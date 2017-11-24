Cardinal to present 134 Cheverus Award Medals Dec. 3
Cheverus Medal. Pilot photo/Gregory L. Tracy
BRAINTREE -- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley will present 134 Cheverus Award Medals to laypersons, deacons, and religious during a 2 p.m. daytime prayer service, Sunday, Dec. 3 at Our Lady of Help Christians Church in Newton.
Inaugurated in 2008 at the close the archdiocese's bicentennial year, the annual award ceremony recognizes Catholics for their dedicated service to the Church.
Each year, one-third of the parishes of the Archdiocese of Boston are asked to nominate a parishioner for the award. Most recipients are nominated by their pastor and approved by their regional bishop or episcopal vicar and Cardinal O'Malley.
A criterion given to pastors suggests that the nominee be a layperson who has served the parish over an extended period of time and has done so in a quiet, unassuming, and even unrecognized, fashion.
Cardinal O'Malley has previously said that one of the main the purposes of the award is to "put a spotlight on those people whose hidden contributions to the life of the Church often go unnoticed."
In addition to the nominees from parishes, each year the regional bishops and episcopal vicars are asked to nominate a religious and a deacon from their region who are deserving of a Cheverus Medal. The Central Ministries of the archdiocese also make nominations from among religious, deacons and lay persons who serve on archdiocesan committees or lead key ministries. Some additional recipients are selected personally by Cardinal O'Malley.
The medal is named for the city's first bishop, Jean-Louis Lefebvre de Cheverus, who led the diocese from 1808 until his return to France in 1824. Bishop Cheverus died in 1836 as the Archbishop of Bordeaux.
The oval-shaped silver medal bears a likeness of Bishop Cheverus based on the Gilbert Stuart portrait. On the reverse side is Bishop Cheverus' coat of arms.
With this year's group of recipients, the total number of individuals and couples who have been named Cheverus Award recipients stands at 1,100.
This year's award ceremony marks a difference from those in past years, as, due to ongoing renovations at the cathedral, the ceremony will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton.
Typically held during a 3 p.m. vespers service, this year the ceremony will be held during a 2 p.m. daytime prayer service, which should last approximately 90 minutes.
There is no limit to the number of family members and friends who can join the honorees in the church. The presence of the pastor and a delegation of parishioners is encouraged to help underscore the appreciation and gratitude of the parish towards the honoree. The church parking lot can accommodate about 200 cars.
Following the event, a reception will be held in the lower level community room, and light refreshments will be served.
Following are this year's Cheverus Award recipients, listed alphabetically followed by the nominating parish, region or office:
Ana Abascal, Mary Immaculate Residence, Lawrence
Patricia Abbett, St. Mary Parish, Randolph
Susan Allen, St. Brendan Parish, Dorchester
Henry Allessio, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Hopkinton
Marciana Ataarems, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Chelmsford (African Community)
Nancy Baecher, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Swampscott
Helen Barry, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston
Deacon Joseph Belmonte, North Region
John Blackwell, Our Lady of Grace Parish, Pepperell
Ellen Blackwell, Our Lady of Grace Parish, Pepperell
David Boucher, Corpus Christi Parish, Lawrence (Lithuanian Community)
Edward Braley, St. Blaise Parish, Bellingham
Patricia Braley, St. Blaise Parish, Bellingham
Sister Rosemary Brennan, CSJ, Central Region
Patricia Brett, Central Region
Elizabeth Brosnan, All Saints Parish, Haverhill
Kathleen Brumby, St. Paul Parish, Hamilton/ Wenham
Sister Natalie Bussiere, SND , Merrimack Region
John Call, St. Richard of Chichester Parish, Danvers
Paul Callahan, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Jamaica Plain
Cristiano Camargo, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Salem/ Peabody (Brazilian Community)
Deacon Joseph A. Canova, South Region
Joyce Capitao, St. Pius V Parish, Lynn
Rose Chirvanian, St. John the Baptist Parish, Quincy
Mary Ann Chorlton, St. Barbara Parish, Woburn
Tina Clifford, St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester
Leslie Coffey, Gate of Heaven Parish, South Boston
Nereida Colon, St. Mary of the Angels Parish, Roxbury
Laura Conte, St. Mary Parish, Chelmsford
Ellen Contreras, St. Brigid Parish, South Boston
Barbara Currin, St. Bridget Parish, Maynard
Madonna Daffron, St. John the Baptist Parish, Essex
Eric D'Agostino, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Topsfield
Michele Daly Taylor, Patronage of St. Joseph Parish, Somerville
Miss Patricia D'Amore, Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, East Boston
Joseph DeAngelis, St. Barbara Parish, Woburn
Paul Derrivan, St. Adelaide Parish, Peabody
Maureen Dickey, St. George Parish, Framingham
Raymond DiFiore, Corpus Christi Parish, Lawrence (Italian Community)
Thomas Dodds, Chapel of Hope (Juvenile Corrections), Boston
Stephen Dodge, St. Thecla Parish, Pembroke
Deacon Leo J. Donoghue, South Region
Sister Phyllis Doucet, SMSM, West Region
Deacon Raymond E. Doucette, Holy Family Parish, Amesbury
Honorable Maura S. Doyle, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston
Joseph Doyle and, Sacred Heart Parish, Weymouth
Lee Doyle, Sacred Heart Parish, Weymouth
Ross Drew, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Chelmsford
Sister Janet Eisner, SND, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston
Ann Farabaugh, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston
Roma Fauvel, Sainte Marguerite D'Youville Parish, Dracut
Salvatore Fazio, St. Agnes Parish, Middleton
Sister Lori Fleming, SND, St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Lowell
Kellie Frary, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Nahant
Anthony Galluzzo, St. Barbara Parish, Woburn
Richard Gelotti, Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lynnfield
Nancy Genty, St. Peter Parish, Cambridge
Michael K. Gillis, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston
Beatrice Gomez, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Lawrence
Francisco Gomez, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Lawrence (Hispanic Community)
Jose Gonzalez, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Jamaica Plain
Danilo Apolinario Guedes de Sena, St. Bridget, Maynard
Patricia M. Guerriero, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston
Walter Gurry, Holy Ghost Parish, Whitman
Gail Hanlon, St. Peter Parish, Plymouth
Patricia Hastry, St. Jude Parish, Norfolk
John Hayes, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Salem/ Peabody
Rita Hohmann, Holy Name Parish, West Roxbury
Dianne Horne, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, South Boston
Thérčse Hudson, St. Anne Parish, Salem
Oby Ikoro, St. James Parish, Stoughton
Pierre Andre Jean (Fre Jean), Our Lady of Grace Parish, Chelsea (Haitian Community)
Susan Kay, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston
Edward Kelly, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Townsend
Rosalie Kiernan, Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Sharon
Bill Kisich, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Cambridge
Marie Kleponis, St. Agnes Parish, Reading
Deacon Paul Kline, Central Region
Steven Kuhn, Sacred Heart Parish, Manchester-by-the-Sea
Alex Kulevich, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Marblehead
Barbara Kulevich, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Marblehead
Elizabeth (Betty) Lazdowsky, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston
Diane LeBlanc, Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, Waltham
Deacon Paul Lewis, South Region
Mary Madden, St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Plymouth
Silvina Madruga, Corpus Christi Parish, Lawrence (Portuguese Community)
Sister Dorothea Masuret, CSJ, South Region
Rita McGowan, St. Joseph Parish, Quincy
Maryann McLaughlin, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston
Claire McManus, Pastoral Planning Advisory Board Member/ Archdiocese of Boston (Awarded in 2016, accepting in 2017)
Steven McPherson, St. Florence Parish, Wakefield
Wendy Mejia, Sacred Hearts Parish, Malden (Spanish Community)
Clarence (Clay) Morris, St. Ann Parish, Dorchester
Diane Morrissette, St. Rita Parish, Lowell
Manuel Najarro, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Everett
Cuong Van Nguyen, Sacred Hearts Parish, Malden
Binh Thai Nguyen, Sacred Hearts Parish, Malden (Vietnamese Community)
Elaine Nichols, St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Tyngsborough
Judith A. Norton, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Weymouth
Sandra O'Meara, All Saints Parish, Haverhill
Elayna O'Neil, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Revere
Wanda T. Osgood, Corpus Christi Parish, Lawrence (Polish Community)
Joyce Patch, St. Florence Parish, Wakefield
Roque Pen?a, Corpus Christi Parish, Lawrence (Hispanic Community)
Dam Pham, St. Bernadette Parish, Randolph
Helena Poplasky, St. Mary Parish, Quincy
Lee Porcella, St. Stephen Parish, Boston (North End)
James Powers, St. Albert the Great Parish, Weymouth
Therese (Terry) L. Quinn, St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Lowell
Catherine (Cathy) Rais, St. Malachy Parish, Burlington
Imelda Roche, St. Bonaventure Parish, Manomet
Sister Theresa Ryder, SND, North Region
Nancy J. Salah, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Ipswich
Miss Mary Sances, Gate of Heaven Parish, South Boston
Linda Santry, St. Ann Parish, West Bridgewater
Lawrence Schell, St. Jerome Parish, Weymouth
Mary Jane Scholz, Most Precious Blood Parish, Dover
Joseph Seymour, All Saints Parish, Haverhill
Kevin Shea, North Region
Christopher Siek, All Saints Parish, Haverhill
Miss Sandra (Sandy) Silva, St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish, Beverly
Brother Daniel E. Skala, CFX, West Region
Anthony Sousa, Immaculate Conception Parish, Stoughton
Kathy Stebbins, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston
Donna Steinbach, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston
Manuel Subda, St. Mary Parish, Plymouth
Mary Ulliani, St. Barbara Parish, Woburn
Sister Mary Valliere, CJC, South Region
Jose Villalta, St. Christopher Parish, Dorchester
Sandra Wallace, St. Mary Parish, Quincy
Margaret Wilkie, Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Newton
Janet Wilkinson, St. Cecilia Parish, Ashland
Aynsley Wright, St. Mary Parish, Georgetown-Rowley
