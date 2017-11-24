Cardinal to present 134 Cheverus Award Medals Dec. 3

Cheverus Medal. Pilot photo/Gregory L. Tracy

BRAINTREE -- Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley will present 134 Cheverus Award Medals to laypersons, deacons, and religious during a 2 p.m. daytime prayer service, Sunday, Dec. 3 at Our Lady of Help Christians Church in Newton.



Inaugurated in 2008 at the close the archdiocese's bicentennial year, the annual award ceremony recognizes Catholics for their dedicated service to the Church.



Each year, one-third of the parishes of the Archdiocese of Boston are asked to nominate a parishioner for the award. Most recipients are nominated by their pastor and approved by their regional bishop or episcopal vicar and Cardinal O'Malley.



A criterion given to pastors suggests that the nominee be a layperson who has served the parish over an extended period of time and has done so in a quiet, unassuming, and even unrecognized, fashion.



Cardinal O'Malley has previously said that one of the main the purposes of the award is to "put a spotlight on those people whose hidden contributions to the life of the Church often go unnoticed."



In addition to the nominees from parishes, each year the regional bishops and episcopal vicars are asked to nominate a religious and a deacon from their region who are deserving of a Cheverus Medal. The Central Ministries of the archdiocese also make nominations from among religious, deacons and lay persons who serve on archdiocesan committees or lead key ministries. Some additional recipients are selected personally by Cardinal O'Malley.



The medal is named for the city's first bishop, Jean-Louis Lefebvre de Cheverus, who led the diocese from 1808 until his return to France in 1824. Bishop Cheverus died in 1836 as the Archbishop of Bordeaux.



The oval-shaped silver medal bears a likeness of Bishop Cheverus based on the Gilbert Stuart portrait. On the reverse side is Bishop Cheverus' coat of arms.



With this year's group of recipients, the total number of individuals and couples who have been named Cheverus Award recipients stands at 1,100.



This year's award ceremony marks a difference from those in past years, as, due to ongoing renovations at the cathedral, the ceremony will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Newton.



Typically held during a 3 p.m. vespers service, this year the ceremony will be held during a 2 p.m. daytime prayer service, which should last approximately 90 minutes.



There is no limit to the number of family members and friends who can join the honorees in the church. The presence of the pastor and a delegation of parishioners is encouraged to help underscore the appreciation and gratitude of the parish towards the honoree. The church parking lot can accommodate about 200 cars.



Following the event, a reception will be held in the lower level community room, and light refreshments will be served.



Following are this year's Cheverus Award recipients, listed alphabetically followed by the nominating parish, region or office:



Ana Abascal, Mary Immaculate Residence, Lawrence



Patricia Abbett, St. Mary Parish, Randolph



Susan Allen, St. Brendan Parish, Dorchester



Henry Allessio, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Hopkinton



Marciana Ataarems, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Chelmsford (African Community)



Nancy Baecher, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Swampscott



Helen Barry, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston



Deacon Joseph Belmonte, North Region



John Blackwell, Our Lady of Grace Parish, Pepperell



Ellen Blackwell, Our Lady of Grace Parish, Pepperell



David Boucher, Corpus Christi Parish, Lawrence (Lithuanian Community)



Edward Braley, St. Blaise Parish, Bellingham



Patricia Braley, St. Blaise Parish, Bellingham



Sister Rosemary Brennan, CSJ, Central Region



Patricia Brett, Central Region



Elizabeth Brosnan, All Saints Parish, Haverhill



Kathleen Brumby, St. Paul Parish, Hamilton/ Wenham



Sister Natalie Bussiere, SND , Merrimack Region



John Call, St. Richard of Chichester Parish, Danvers



Paul Callahan, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Jamaica Plain



Cristiano Camargo, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Salem/ Peabody (Brazilian Community)



Deacon Joseph A. Canova, South Region



Joyce Capitao, St. Pius V Parish, Lynn



Rose Chirvanian, St. John the Baptist Parish, Quincy



Mary Ann Chorlton, St. Barbara Parish, Woburn



Tina Clifford, St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester



Leslie Coffey, Gate of Heaven Parish, South Boston



Nereida Colon, St. Mary of the Angels Parish, Roxbury



Laura Conte, St. Mary Parish, Chelmsford



Ellen Contreras, St. Brigid Parish, South Boston



Barbara Currin, St. Bridget Parish, Maynard



Madonna Daffron, St. John the Baptist Parish, Essex



Eric D'Agostino, St. Rose of Lima Parish, Topsfield



Michele Daly Taylor, Patronage of St. Joseph Parish, Somerville



Miss Patricia D'Amore, Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, East Boston



Joseph DeAngelis, St. Barbara Parish, Woburn



Paul Derrivan, St. Adelaide Parish, Peabody



Maureen Dickey, St. George Parish, Framingham



Raymond DiFiore, Corpus Christi Parish, Lawrence (Italian Community)



Thomas Dodds, Chapel of Hope (Juvenile Corrections), Boston



Stephen Dodge, St. Thecla Parish, Pembroke



Deacon Leo J. Donoghue, South Region



Sister Phyllis Doucet, SMSM, West Region



Deacon Raymond E. Doucette, Holy Family Parish, Amesbury



Honorable Maura S. Doyle, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston



Joseph Doyle and, Sacred Heart Parish, Weymouth



Lee Doyle, Sacred Heart Parish, Weymouth



Ross Drew, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Chelmsford



Sister Janet Eisner, SND, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston



Ann Farabaugh, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston



Roma Fauvel, Sainte Marguerite D'Youville Parish, Dracut



Salvatore Fazio, St. Agnes Parish, Middleton



Sister Lori Fleming, SND, St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Lowell



Kellie Frary, St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Nahant



Anthony Galluzzo, St. Barbara Parish, Woburn



Richard Gelotti, Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lynnfield



Nancy Genty, St. Peter Parish, Cambridge



Michael K. Gillis, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston



Beatrice Gomez, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Lawrence



Francisco Gomez, St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Lawrence (Hispanic Community)



Jose Gonzalez, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Jamaica Plain



Danilo Apolinario Guedes de Sena, St. Bridget, Maynard



Patricia M. Guerriero, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston



Walter Gurry, Holy Ghost Parish, Whitman



Gail Hanlon, St. Peter Parish, Plymouth



Patricia Hastry, St. Jude Parish, Norfolk



John Hayes, St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Salem/ Peabody



Rita Hohmann, Holy Name Parish, West Roxbury



Dianne Horne, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, South Boston



Thérčse Hudson, St. Anne Parish, Salem



Oby Ikoro, St. James Parish, Stoughton



Pierre Andre Jean (Fre Jean), Our Lady of Grace Parish, Chelsea (Haitian Community)



Susan Kay, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston



Edward Kelly, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Townsend



Rosalie Kiernan, Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Sharon



Bill Kisich, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Cambridge



Marie Kleponis, St. Agnes Parish, Reading



Deacon Paul Kline, Central Region



Steven Kuhn, Sacred Heart Parish, Manchester-by-the-Sea



Alex Kulevich, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Marblehead



Barbara Kulevich, Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish, Marblehead



Elizabeth (Betty) Lazdowsky, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston



Diane LeBlanc, Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Parish, Waltham



Deacon Paul Lewis, South Region



Mary Madden, St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Plymouth



Silvina Madruga, Corpus Christi Parish, Lawrence (Portuguese Community)



Sister Dorothea Masuret, CSJ, South Region



Rita McGowan, St. Joseph Parish, Quincy



Maryann McLaughlin, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston



Claire McManus, Pastoral Planning Advisory Board Member/ Archdiocese of Boston (Awarded in 2016, accepting in 2017)



Steven McPherson, St. Florence Parish, Wakefield



Wendy Mejia, Sacred Hearts Parish, Malden (Spanish Community)



Clarence (Clay) Morris, St. Ann Parish, Dorchester



Diane Morrissette, St. Rita Parish, Lowell



Manuel Najarro, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Everett



Cuong Van Nguyen, Sacred Hearts Parish, Malden



Binh Thai Nguyen, Sacred Hearts Parish, Malden (Vietnamese Community)



Elaine Nichols, St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Tyngsborough



Judith A. Norton, St. Francis Xavier Parish, Weymouth



Sandra O'Meara, All Saints Parish, Haverhill



Elayna O'Neil, St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Revere



Wanda T. Osgood, Corpus Christi Parish, Lawrence (Polish Community)



Joyce Patch, St. Florence Parish, Wakefield



Roque Pen?a, Corpus Christi Parish, Lawrence (Hispanic Community)



Dam Pham, St. Bernadette Parish, Randolph



Helena Poplasky, St. Mary Parish, Quincy



Lee Porcella, St. Stephen Parish, Boston (North End)



James Powers, St. Albert the Great Parish, Weymouth



Therese (Terry) L. Quinn, St. Margaret of Scotland Parish, Lowell



Catherine (Cathy) Rais, St. Malachy Parish, Burlington



Imelda Roche, St. Bonaventure Parish, Manomet



Sister Theresa Ryder, SND, North Region



Nancy J. Salah, Our Lady of Hope Parish, Ipswich



Miss Mary Sances, Gate of Heaven Parish, South Boston



Linda Santry, St. Ann Parish, West Bridgewater



Lawrence Schell, St. Jerome Parish, Weymouth



Mary Jane Scholz, Most Precious Blood Parish, Dover



Joseph Seymour, All Saints Parish, Haverhill



Kevin Shea, North Region



Christopher Siek, All Saints Parish, Haverhill



Miss Sandra (Sandy) Silva, St. Mary Star of the Sea Parish, Beverly



Brother Daniel E. Skala, CFX, West Region



Anthony Sousa, Immaculate Conception Parish, Stoughton



Kathy Stebbins, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston



Donna Steinbach, Cardinal/ Archdiocese of Boston



Manuel Subda, St. Mary Parish, Plymouth



Mary Ulliani, St. Barbara Parish, Woburn



Sister Mary Valliere, CJC, South Region



Jose Villalta, St. Christopher Parish, Dorchester



Sandra Wallace, St. Mary Parish, Quincy



Margaret Wilkie, Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, Newton



Janet Wilkinson, St. Cecilia Parish, Ashland



Aynsley Wright, St. Mary Parish, Georgetown-Rowley