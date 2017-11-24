TV film fare -- week of Dec. 3, 2017

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Dec. 3. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Dec. 3, 12:35-3:05 p.m. EST (Showtime) "The Pianist" (2002). Fact-based, dispassionate account of how composer and pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman (Adrien Brody), a Jewish Pole, escaped deportation to the concentration camps during World War II, hiding in various deserted apartments in Warsaw until discovered near war's end by a German soldier who spared his life because of his great talent. As directed by Roman Polanski, the inspiring story's impact is undercut by Brody's unemotional performance and restrained storytelling that weakens the dramatic tension. Intermittent violence and a few instances of rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Monday, Dec. 4, 6:15-8 p.m. EST (Showtime) "While You Were Sleeping" (1995). Endearing screwball comedy in which the family of a comatose yuppie (Peter Gallagher) mistakenly believes he's engaged to a Chicago "El" token attendant (Sandra Bullock) who's actually attracted to the man's gentle brother (Bill Pullman), though neither will admit they're falling in love. Director Jon Turteltaub strengthens a predictable love story by fleshing it out with appealing characterizations of the brothers' big-hearted Catholic family and their wise Jewish neighbor (Jack Warden). Mild sexual innuendo and minimal profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Tuesday, Dec. 5, 10-11:45 p.m. EST (TCM) "Love Finds Andy Hardy" (1938). Winding up with two dates (Ann Rutherford and Lana Turner) for the high school Christmas ball, Andy (Mickey Rooney) is saved from disaster by a new girl in town (Judy Garland). One of the better efforts in the Hardy series, director George B. Seitz's family comedy gets help from songs by Garland, especially her Clark Gable ballad. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, Dec. 9, noon-2 p.m. EST (TCM) "Three Godfathers" (1948). After robbing a bank, an outlaw trio (John Wayne, Pedro Armendariz and Harry Carey Jr.) pause to help a dying woman (Mildred Natwick) deliver her infant son on Christmas Eve, then take the babe with them as they are pursued across a desert wasteland. Dedicated by director John Ford to Western actor Harry Carey Sr., the story may be unabashedly sentimental and the action romanticized, but its lyrical images and religious resonances celebrate the myth of the Old West and its rugged heroes with good hearts. Off-screen suicide of one of the principals. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Saturday, Dec. 9, 8-11 p.m. EST (ABC) "Mary Poppins" (1964). Walt Disney's musical adaptation of P.L. Travers' children's classic about the primly perfect nanny (Julie Andrews) who uses her magical powers and common sense to straighten out the disorderly children and preoccupied parents of a household in 1910 London. Director Robert Stevenson fancifully integrates songs, dance numbers, animated characters and marvelous special effects into the live-action story which features a bright performance by Dick Van Dyke as a Cockney worker who also does a comic turn as a bank president. Entertaining family fantasy. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general audiences. All Ages Admitted.



Saturday, Dec. 9, 9:45-11:35 p.m. EST (Cinemax) "I Heart Huckabees" (2004). Quirky comedy about an angst-ridden environmental activist (Jason Schwartzman) who hires a married team of existential detectives (Dustin Hoffman and Lily Tomlin) to unravel the mystery behind the meaning of life. As eccentrically directed by David O. Russell, the film is a madcap mix of philosophy and slapstick, resulting in a brainy farce which, while intellectually loaded, is emotionally empty. A sexual encounter and much rough and crude language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.