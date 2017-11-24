TV program notes -- week of Dec. 3, 2017

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Dec. 3 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Thursday, Dec. 7, 9-11 p.m. EST (History) "Pearl Harbor: Survivors Remember." This special features firsthand accounts of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, an event that blindsided the American people and rerouted the course of world history.



Friday, Dec. 8, 10-10:45 a.m. EST (EWTN) "Homage to the Immaculate Conception." On the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis presides over the traditional homage in Rome's Piazza di Spagna (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Dec. 8, noon-1:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of the Immaculate Conception." Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl of Washington is scheduled to serve as celebrant and homilist at this eucharistic liturgy, broadcast live from the capital's Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.