Daughters of St. Paul celebrate the season with annual concert

The choir of the Daughters of the St. Paul performs at the order's motherhouse in Jamaica Plain, Dec. 3. Pilot photo/Kelsey Cronin

JAMAICA PLAIN--The Daughters of St. Paul choir serenaded hundreds at the Motherhouse Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 3 during their annual Christmas concert. The show was part of their "Love Among Us" tour which travels throughout the country during Advent.



Doors opened at 1:30 and by show time at 3 p.m. the walls and floors were lined with children and adults.



"We hope you enjoy this gathering as we reflect on the meaning of our lives as well as God's unfailing love for us," said Sister Nancy Usselmann before the concert. "For truly, his love is what sustains us on our journey and gives us that joy and that impetus to share our love with each other."



Eleven sisters from convents across the country gathered to perform together. The choir performed 16 songs, including classics like "O Holy Night," "Angels We Have Heard on High," and "Joy to the World." Throughout the show, the sisters donned different costumes and props, including a life-size sleigh, and offered words of encouragement between songs.



"We forget how to ask for what we need, especially from God. But at Christmas, God comes to give us what we need most, which is Jesus, his son," said Sister Tracey Matthia Dugas before the choir's rendition of "God Is With Us." The sisters asked the audience to offer up the song as a prayer for their loved ones who need to receive Jesus this Christmas.



The Dec. 3 concert followed a Saturday night show at the Jamaica Plain motherhouse. The choir will be travelling to St. Louis later in the week for their next concert.



The Daughters of St. Paul choir has been singing for almost 30 years and has produced numerous albums, all of which are available on Spotify.



