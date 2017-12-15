Pope accepts resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Macaluso of Hartford

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Christie A. Macaluso of Hartford, Connecticut.



The resignation was announced in Washington Dec. 15 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.



Bishop Macaluso, 72, is the vicar general of the archdiocese. He was named an auxiliary bishop of Hartford in 1997.



Born June 12, 1945, in Hartford, Bishop Macaluso was ordained a priest of the Hartford Archdiocese May 22, 1971. After a serving as parochial vicar in West Hartford and in New Britain, he was a professor, academic dean and rector-president at St. Thomas Seminary.



From 1991 until his appointment as an auxiliary bishop he was rector of Hartford's Cathedral of St. Joseph.



MORE TO COME