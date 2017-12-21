Prudential Tower shines red for Catholic Charities

Pilot photo/courtesy Catholic Charities

The Prudential Tower in Boston shone red in support of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Boston's basic needs and shelter services on Dec. 15 as part of the Prudential Center's 31 Nights of Light 2017, which has seen the top of the landmark building illuminated in a different color each night in December in support of participating community organizations. A resident from Catholic Charities' St. Ambrose Shelter and her young daughter "flipped the switch" in the tower in the presence of Catholic Charities president Debbie Rambo and Greater Boston Advisory Board chair Mark Lippolt.