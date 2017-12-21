Home » Local »  Norwood youth choir brings Advent joy to retired priests

Norwood youth choir brings Advent joy to retired priests

On: 12/22/2017By Pilot Staff , In: Local
  • Priests listen to the performance youth choir of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Norwood in the chapel of the Regina Cleri residence. Pilot photo/courtesy St. Catherine of Siena Parish
  • The youth choir of St. Catherine of Siena Parish performs their Advent Lessons and Carols. (Pilot photo/courtesy St. Catherine of Siena Parish)
  • Father Vincent Daily greets the children after the performance. (Pilot photo/courtesy St. Catherine of Siena Parish)

Help us expand our reach! Please share this article

The youth choir of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Norwood presented an Advent Lessons and Carols service and a Marian hymn for the retired priests at Regina Cleri, the archdiocese's residence for retired priests in Boston's West End, Dec. 7. The service included nine "lessons," or Scripture readings, and nine "carols," or hymns and musical anthems. While the choir typically does a musical service for Advent at the parish, it was the first year it had sung at Regina Cleri. Following the performance, the children were treated to a light reception at which they had the opportunity to meets several of the senior priests.

