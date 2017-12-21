Norwood youth choir brings Advent joy to retired priests

The youth choir of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Norwood presented an Advent Lessons and Carols service and a Marian hymn for the retired priests at Regina Cleri, the archdiocese's residence for retired priests in Boston's West End, Dec. 7. The service included nine "lessons," or Scripture readings, and nine "carols," or hymns and musical anthems. While the choir typically does a musical service for Advent at the parish, it was the first year it had sung at Regina Cleri. Following the performance, the children were treated to a light reception at which they had the opportunity to meets several of the senior priests.