Catholic Charities Teen Center distributes Christmas gifts

DORCHESTER -- On Christmas Eve, Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley and Herb Chambers, owner and CEO of The Herb Chambers Companies, joined Catholic Charities of Boston and members of the Menino family in helping to distribute 4,000 Christmas gifts to nearly 400 children and families at Catholic Charities' Teen Center at St. Peter in Dorchester during the center's annual Christmas Gift event.



Established by the late Mayor Thomas Menino over 20 years ago and sponsored through a combined effort from the Menino family, Catholic Charities, and area parishes, the Christmas Gift event provides needy children and families with presents for the holidays.



This year, several organizations made contributions in support of the Menino family's endeavors, including Herb Chambers, who presented Cardinal O'Malley with a gift of $25,000 during the event.