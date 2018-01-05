Vatican issues updated schedule for pope's trip to Chile, Peru

VATICAN CITY (CNS) -- Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Chile and Peru Jan. 15-21.



The following is the schedule for the pope's trip as updated Dec. 11 by the Vatican. Times listed are local, with Eastern Standard Time in parenthesis when it is different from local time:



Monday, Jan. 15 (Rome, Santiago)



-- 8 a.m. (2 a.m.) Departure from Rome's Fiumicino airport.



-- 8:10 p.m. (6:10 p.m.) Arrival at Santiago International Airport. Welcoming ceremony.



-- 9 p.m. (7 p.m.) Arrival at the apostolic nunciature.



Tuesday, Jan. 16 (Santiago)



-- 8:20 a.m. (6:20 a.m.) Meeting with government authorities, members of civil society and the diplomatic corps at La Moneda presidential palace. Speech by pope.





-- 9 a.m. (7 a.m.) Courtesy visit to Michelle Bachelet, president of the republic, at the presidential palace.



-- 10:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m.) Mass at O'Higgins Park. Homily by pope.



-- 4 p.m. (2 p.m.) Brief visit to the women's prison center in Santiago. Greeting by pope.



-- 5:15 p.m. (3:15 p.m.) Meeting with priests, men and women religious, seminarians and novices at the cathedral of Santiago. Speech by pope.



-- 6:15 p.m. (4:15 p.m.) Meeting with Chile's bishops in the cathedral's sacristy.



-- 7:15 p.m. (5:15 p.m.) Visit to the shrine of St. Alberto Hurtado. Private meeting with Jesuit priests.



Wednesday, Jan. 17 (Santiago, Temuco, Santiago)



-- 8 a.m. (6 a.m.) Departure by plane for Temuco.



-- 10:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m.) Mass at Maquehue Airport. Homily by pope.



-- 12:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m.) Lunch with indigenous residents of the Araucania region in the "Madre de la Santa Cruz" house.



-- 3:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m.) Departure by plane for Santiago.



-- 5 p.m. (3 p.m.) Arrival in Santiago.



-- 5:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m.) Meeting with young people at the Shrine of Maipu. Speech by pope.



-- 7 p.m. (5 p.m.) Visit to the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. Speech by pope.



Thursday, Jan. 18 (Santiago, Iquique, Lima)



-- 8:05 a.m. (6:05 a.m.) Departure by plane for Iquique.



-- 10:35 a.m. (8:35 a.m.) Arrival at Iquique International Airport.



-- 11:30 a.m. (9:30 a.m.) Mass at Lobito beach. Homily by pope.



-- 2 p.m. (12 p.m.) Lunch at the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes retreat house.



-- 4:45 p.m. (2:45 p.m.) Departure ceremony at the Iquique international airport.



-- 5:05 p.m. (3:05 p.m.) Departure by plane for Lima.



-- 5:20 p.m. Arrival at the Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima. Welcoming ceremony.



Friday, Jan. 19 (Lima, Puerto Maldonado, Lima)



-- 8:30 a.m. Departure by plane for Puerto Maldonado.



-- 10:15 a.m. Arrival at Puerto Maldonado airport.



-- 10:30 a.m. Meeting with people of the Amazon at "Madre de Dios" stadium. Speech by pope.



-- 11:30 a.m. Meeting with the people at the Jorge Basadre Institute. Greeting by pope.



-- 12:15 p.m. Visit to the "Hogar Principito" children's home. Greeting by pope.



-- 1:15 p.m. Lunch with representatives of people of the Amazon at the Apaktone Pastoral Center.



-- 2:35 p.m. Departure by plane for Lima.



-- 4:10 p.m. Arrival at the Lima airport.



-- 4:20 p.m. Visit to the air base chapel.



-- 4:45 p.m. Meeting with government authorities, members of civil society and the diplomatic corps in the courtyard of the presidential palace. Speech by pope.



-- 5:15 p.m. Courtesy visit to Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, president of the republic, in the Ambassadors Room of the presidential palace.



-- 5:55 p.m. Private meeting with Jesuits at St. Peter's Church.



Saturday, Jan. 20 (Lima, Trujillo, Lima)



-- 7:40 a.m. Departure by plane for Trujillo.



-- 9:10 a.m. Arrival in Trujillo.



-- 10 a.m. Mass at Huanchaco beach. Homily by pope.



-- 12:15 p.m. Tour of the Buenos Aires neighborhood in popemobile.



-- 3 p.m. Brief visit to the city's cathedral.



-- 3:30 p.m. Meeting with priests, men and women religious, seminarians and novices of northern Peru at Sts. Carlos and Marcelo College Seminary. Speech by pope.



-- 4:45 p.m. Marian celebration of Our Lady of La Puerta at Plaza de Armas. Speech by pope.



-- 6:15 p.m. Departure by plane for Lima.



-- 7:40 p.m. Arrival in Lima.



Sunday, Jan. 21 (Lima)



-- 9:15 a.m. Mid-morning prayer with contemplative nuns at the Shrine of Our Lord of the Miracles. Homily by pope.



-- 10:30 a.m. Prayer before the relics of Peruvian saints in the city's cathedral.



-- 10:50 a.m. Meeting with Peru's bishops in the archbishop's residence. Speech by pope.



-- Noon. Recitation of the Angelus at Plaza de Armas.



-- 12:30 p.m. Lunch at the apostolic nunciature.



-- 4:15 p.m. Mass at Las Palmas Air Base. Homily by pope.



-- 6:30 p.m. Departure ceremony at Jorge Chavez International Airport.



-- 6:45 p.m. Departure by plane for Rome.



Monday, Jan. 22



-- 2:15 p.m. (8:15 a.m.) Arrival at Rome's Ciampino airport.