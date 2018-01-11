TV program notes -- week of Jan. 21, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Jan. 21 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Jan. 21, 10-11:20 p.m. EST (Fox) "The Resident." Premiere of a new medical drama series. The cast includes Manish Dayal, Matt Czuchry and Bruce Greenwood. The show will be broadcast in its permanent time slot beginning Monday, Jan. 22, 9-10 p.m. EST.



Tuesday, Jan. 23, 9-11 p.m. EST (PBS) "Exodus: The Journey Continues." This episode of the series "Frontline" recounts the stories of refugees and migrants caught in Europe's tightened borders.



Thursday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul: Celebration of Vespers." Pope Francis presides over an evening prayer service celebrating the feast of the Conversion of St Paul the Apostle, from Rome's Basilica of St Paul-Outside-the-Walls (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Jan. 26, 9 p.m.-midnight EST (PBS) "Norma." Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato and Joseph Calleja star in Bellini's celebrated 1831 opera. A "Great Performances at the Met" presentation (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, Jan. 27, 2:30-5 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Walk for Life West Coast." Live coverage of San Francisco's largest pro-life event, including speeches and special interviews with pro-life leaders and walk participants (TV-G -- general audience).



