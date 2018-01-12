Ecumenical dinner to mark Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

BRAINTREE -- A large-scale public "Fellowship Dinner" will serve as the anchoring event in this year's celebrations to mark the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity around the Greater Boston area, which will see Catholic, Orthodox, Evangelical and Protestant Christians coming together in unity.



To be held Jan. 20 at Lion of Judah Church in Boston, the dinner will further advance the collaborative spirit the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity sparked last year, according to Vito Nicastro, associate director of the Archdiocese of Boston's Office of Ecumenical Affairs and an organizer of the event.



Speaking to The Pilot Jan. 10, Nicastro recalled last year's anchor event, which saw hundreds of Christians come together for a lunch, workshops, and prayer to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.



"Last year, the week set a historic high mark for relationships among Christians in the Metro Boston area," said Nicastro.



"This year, we wanted to take another step forward and build some of the relationships started during that event" during the "intimate setting of breaking bread," he explained, although he added that next year's events will likely return to the large-scale prayer format.



The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity runs annually from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, and this year will see dinners coordinated by UniteBoston at different churches each night.



The Jan. 20 anchor dinner gathering will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and will cost participants $10. More information, and links to register for the dinner, may be found on the UniteBoston website at www.UniteBoston.com.