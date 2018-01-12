Holy Hours for Life to be held in parishes around Roe anniversary

Courtesy graphic

BRAINTREE -- Thousands of people will march in Washington, D.C. during this year's March for Life, Jan. 19, praying in support of the rights of unborn babies. For those who are unable to attend the march, special holy hours will be held throughout the Archdiocese of Boston, Jan. 22, offering parishioners a chance to pray in solidarity with pro-life pilgrims and witness to the Gospel of Life.



Sponsored by the Deacons for Life in collaboration with the Office of Diaconal Life and Ministry and the Pro-Life Office, the tenth annual Holy Hour for Life will be held at over 100 parishes throughout the archdiocese.



The holy hours are held each year in conjunction with the Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children, Jan. 22, which marks the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton Supreme Court decisions that eliminated restrictions on abortion in the United States. Most parishes have scheduled their holy hours on Jan. 22, although the dates vary by parish. The full schedule of Holy Hours for Life is included on page 9 of this issue and is available online at TheBostonPilot.com.



Marianne Luthin, head of the Archdiocese of Boston's Pro-Life Office, told The Pilot Jan. 9 that there has been an "increasing number of deacons who are presiding" at the holy hours.



"As more deacons have been ordained over those years, more have taken over ownership (of the program) and leadership in their parishes. The deacons assigned to the Pro Life Office have taken an active role in promoting the Holy Hours among the diaconate community," she said, adding that that has raised awareness and interest in the movement.