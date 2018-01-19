Dr. Jack P. Calareso named the sixth president of Laboure College in Milton

Dr. Jack P. Calareso Pilot photo/courtesy Laboure College

The board of directors of Laboure College announced this week that Jack P. Calareso has been named the sixth president of the Milton college, effective Jan. 8.



Celebrating 125 years in healthcare education, Laboure is the longest provider of nurses in the Boston area. Laboure College is an independent, private, non-profit, Catholic college, specializing in nursing and healthcare career education.



Laura Downing, chair of the Laboure College Board of Directors, announced Dr. Calareso's appointment to the community saying: "Dr. Calareso's strong leadership, expertise, and warm demeanor make him a perfect fit for Laboure."



Calareso succeeds Maureen Smith, who served as president for nearly six years.



An accomplished leader in higher education, Dr. Calareso said he believes that transparency and collaboration are imperative to the continued success of Laboure. Further, he said, he values the College's Catholic mission and legacy saying, "While so much may seem to be changing in the future as we develop new programs and services, we will very much be the same institution we have always been. We will still be graduating women and men of character and promise. We will be seeking ways to improve the curriculum, programs and services. Our greatest resource remains the dedicated faculty and the talented staff who serve our students every day," said Calareso.



His most recent experience as the first lay president of St. Joseph's College in New York follows a career that has spanned everything from teaching and administrative roles in both K-12 and higher education, and serving as president at several institutions, including Anna Maria College in Massachusetts, Ohio Dominican University in Ohio, and Briar Cliff University in Iowa.



Calareso has earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Theology from Boston College, a Master of Arts degree in Theology and Scripture from St. Bernard's School of Theology, and a Doctoral degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from Marquette University.



Calareso is also a prolific writer and presenter. He currently lives in Reading with his wife, Rose. Both he and Rose are eager to get to know the Laboure community, and help them celebrate at the College's 125th Anniversary event on May 17.