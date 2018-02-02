NEW YORK (CNS) -- The first thing to know about "Bilal: A New Breed of Hero" (Vertical Entertainment) is that its intent is not to proselytize.



It is, instead, an animated adventure story about seventh-century Arabian hero Bilal ibn Rabah, who eventually became a companion of the prophet Muhammad and is considered the first muezzin -- the prayer caller at a mosque.



The connection to Muhammad is not made explicit, and someone without a grounding in the basics of the Muslim faith and history of the Arabian Peninsula is likely to have difficulty understanding certain plot points or their significance. In keeping with the proscriptions of Islam, Muhammad is not shown.



The story of Bilal's release from slavery, in which he had been constrained since childhood, and his opposition to a corrupt, money-driven multitheism and support for individual freedom is not critical of other faiths. It is, however, a very dark and violent story with episodes of torture.



This necessitates a restrictive classification, not because such elements are intrinsic to any faith, but simply because they're all over this film.



Large portions of the Old Testament's violent, gory accounts would have the same problem in a screen adaptation. How much brow-furrowing and sword-fighting are required to get a point across? This story pushes the limits of that.



Co-directors Khurram H. Alavi and Ayman Jamal, both of whom co-wrote the script with Alexander Kronemer, Michael Wolfe and Yassin Kamel, lay out the familiar contours of Bilal (voice, as an adult, of Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) and his sister Ghufaira (voice, as an adult, of Cynthia Kaye McWilliams) being abducted into slavery in Ethiopia as their mother is murdered.



They grow up in Mecca, a village at that time, and where the local religion is corrupt. Umayya ibin Khalif (voice of Ian McShane) and his son Safwan (voice of Mick Wingert) mistreat Bilal and Ghufaira at every opportunity. The Black Stone of the Kaaba, considered a centerpiece of Islam, is shown as being manned by an angry gold-masked priest who snarls, "Prove your faith with wealth and gifts!"



A friend reminds Balil, "They are only as strong as the fear they put into us. We must never give in."



A new monotheistic faith, begun by Muhammad, is in its earliest expression, and this inspires Bilal to seek his freedom and despise corrupt practices of giving money to many gods out of nothing more than fear of oppression and poverty. Sometimes he dreams of being a warrior and riding a white stallion through a sandstorm.



Bilal's freedom is eventually purchased after an episode of torture in which he's crushed by a boulder while tied to the ground. Once free, he trains with sword and shield.



Finally, Bilal finds his life's message: "We are all born equals. We breathe the same air, we bleed the same blood, and die and be buried within the same ground. I believe I am as free a man as you are."



This leads to a military conflict, although the film makes it clear that this marks only the beginning, and not the end, of a continuing fight.



The film contains several intense scenes of torture and combat violence. The Catholic News Service classification is L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating is PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Jensen is a guest reviewer for Catholic News Service.



