TV film fare -- week of Feb. 11, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Feb. 11.



Sunday, Feb. 11, 8-10:30 p.m. EST (TCM) "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940). Outstanding adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel about an Okie family who lose their farm and join other Dust Bowl refugees on the road to exploitation as migrant workers. Told with gritty realism but with a compassion that still engages viewers more than 75 years later, director John Ford's definitive portrait of uprooted and dispossessed Americans during the Depression features compelling performances by a superior cast, including Henry Fonda as young Tom Joad, perplexed and angry that people are starving in a land of plenty, and Jane Darwell as the formidable Ma Joad whose perseverance and optimism keep the family together. Brutalizing conditions of poverty and some violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m. EST (TCM) "Babette's Feast" (1987). Screen version of a story by Isak Dinesen, set in a rugged Danish fishing village in 1871, shows the impact of a French housekeeper (Stephane Audran) on two pious sisters who carry on their late father's work as pastor of a dwindling religious flock. The conclusion follows the preparation and consumption of an exquisite French meal, with focus on its sensual and religious implications and its healing effect on the austere sect and the Frenchwoman who prepares it. Danish director Gabriel Axel's low-key and understated work is rich with detail and fine, controlled performances. Subtitles. Cerebral treatment. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general audiences. All ages admitted.



Friday, Feb. 16, 8-10 p.m. EST "Wreck-It Ralph" (2012). This clever animated adventure, directed by Rich Moore, ponders the meaning of life inside a video arcade machine once the "Game Over" message appears. The perennial bad guy (voice of John C. Reilly) of the title wants to be just like his good-guy opponent (voice of Jack McBrayer). So he abandons his game for others in search of fame and glory. Along the way he encounters a violent warrior (voice of Jane Lynch) and an outcast (voice of Sarah Silverman) from a racing game with whom he bonds. The pair unites to overcome prejudice and embrace their differences, offering a positive lesson in self-esteem for young viewers. Mild cartoonish violence, some rude humor. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Friday, Feb. 16, 8-10:02 p.m. EST (Lifetime) "Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls" (2007). Romantic drama about a hard-luck Atlanta mechanic and devoted single father (Idris Elba) battling to get custody of his three daughters (Sierra Aylina McClain, Lauryn Alisa McClain and China Anne McClain) from his ex-wife (Tasha Smith) and her drug-dealing boyfriend (Gary Sturgis). To help pay the bills, he chauffeurs a successful, but unlucky at love, attorney (Gabrielle Union) whose offer to help him with his legal fight leads to romance. Written and directed by Christian filmmaker Tyler Perry, the earnestly sentimental script is not without some formulaic elements. But the honest performances and strong affirmations of faith, family and community -- as well as its positive depiction of African-American fatherhood -- outshine the shortcomings. Sexual humor, including a brief crude sight gag, some violence, drug references, an implied sexual encounter, a false accusation of rape and some crude expressions. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Feb. 17, 7:30-10:30 p.m. EST (AMC) "Independence Day" (1996). Compelling sci-fi thriller in which huge alien spaceships level three American cities before the president (Bill Pullman), a computer whiz (Jeff Goldblum) and a Marine pilot (Will Smith) mount a last-ditch effort to disable the spacecraft's impenetrable shields. Director Roland Emmerich's patriotic-themed disaster flick is powered by an action-packed story line, spectacular special effects and sympathetic characters who provide some human dimension to the proceedings. Intense depiction of massive destruction but little gore, brief sexual innuendo and minimal profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.