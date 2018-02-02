TV program notes -- week of Feb. 11, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Feb. 11 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Tuesday, Feb. 13, 3-5:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Mass of Ordination and Installation of Father J. Mark Spalding." Father J. Mark Spalding is ordained and installed as the 12th bishop of Nashville, Tennessee. Part of the series "Cathedrals Across America" (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, Feb. 13, 9-10 p.m. EST (PBS) "The Bombing of Wall Street." This episode of the series "American Experience" explores the story behind a mostly-forgotten 1920 bombing in the nation's financial center (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Holy Mass With the Blessing and Imposition of Ashes." Pope Francis presides over the penitential procession from the Church of St. Anselm to the Basilica of Santa Sabina, where he will celebrate the Mass for Ash Wednesday. Broadcast live from Rome (TV-G -- general audience).



Wednesday, Feb. 14, 8-9 p.m. EST (PBS) "Animals With Cameras: A "Nature" Miniseries." Cameras allow viewers to deep-dive with Chilean devil rays, track brown bears' diets and follow dogs that protect sheep (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.