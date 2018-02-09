Retreats to be held this month for men interested in the priesthood

BRAINTREE -- The Archdiocese of Boston's Vocation Office will be hosting two vocation retreats later this month for men considering a vocation to the priesthood.



From Feb. 23-25, the office will hold its annual Discernment Retreat for men ages 18-35 at the Betania II Retreat Center in Medway, as well as St. John's Seminary in Brighton.



During that same weekend, from Feb. 23-24, the office will also hold its annual Discernment Retreat for men over the age of 35 at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, a national seminary for those who hear the call to priesthood later in life.



According to Father Dan Hennessy, head of the Vocation Office, both retreats will feature vocation talks from priests and current seminarians, as well as talks by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley, who will also give a conference to those on the retreat.



Held for over 20 years, the retreats have seen "a lot of success," said Father Hennessy, speaking to The Pilot Feb. 1.



"They have been very fruitful for our archdiocese," he said, and have helped a number of men better discern their call in life and the path they wish to take.



Free for participants, Father Hennessy described the retreats as "exciting," and an opportunity for participants to "take time away from their daily lives" and think about vocation and the priest life.



Those interested in either retreat may contact Father Hennessy at 617-746-5969 or dhennessey@rcab.org.