St. Francis House hosts Super Bowl preview party for homeless

Patriots hats and gloves are distributed to the homeless before the Super Bowl party hosted at St. Francis House in Boston. Pilot photo/courtesy St. Francis House

BOSTON -- In the hours before the start of Super Bowl LII, Feb. 4, St. Francis House hosted a tailgate-themed party for Boston's poor and homeless in celebration of the big day.



Created with support from the New England Patriots Foundation, the party included Patriots-themed balloons and decorations, and a lunch menu of chicken wings, sausages, chili, and cookies. Guests were also treated to a special video message from Robert Kraft, chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots.



More than 350 of Boston's poor and homeless attended the party.



"There are moments in time when being homeless -- an experience which excludes one from fully participating in the events of life -- are particularly poignant," said Karen LaFrazia, president and CEO of St. Francis House. "Simply by virtue of being without a home, one has no opportunity to be part of the events that people who have a home are busy celebrating. When you are homeless you are often on the outside looking in."



"But not this Sunday. We know that our guests are as excited about the game as everyone else. They too are a citizen of Patriot Nation! We are incredibly grateful to Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation for their generous contributions, they helped make today's celebration possible," LaFrazia added.



Located in downtown Boston, St. Francis House serves an average of 500 poor and homeless men and women each day through its basic, rehabilitative, and housing services.