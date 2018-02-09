TV program notes -- week of Feb. 18, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Feb. 18 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Feb. 18, 1:30-3 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Europa Konzert 2013 From Prague." From the historic Spanish Hall in Prague, the Berlin Philharmonic performs Vaughn Williams' "Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis," Dvorak's "Biblical Songs" Op. 99, and Beethoven's "Pastorale" Symphony No. 6 in F major. Part of the series "In Concert" (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, Feb. 19, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (PBS) "Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities." Filmmaker Stanley Nelson's documentary explores the pivotal role of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-PG/L -- parental guidance suggested; infrequent coarse language).



Monday, Feb. 19, 9-11 p.m. EST (A&E) "Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil." A profile of the leader of the cult-like Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who was convicted of child sexual assault in 2011. The special includes interviews with current and former followers, members of Jeffs' family and the people who brought him to justice.



Wednesday, Feb. 21, 8-9 p.m. EST (PBS) "The Last Rhino." This episode of the series "Nature" focuses on the last male northern white rhino, living in a Kenyan sanctuary under 24-hour armed guard (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



