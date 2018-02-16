TV film fare -- week of Feb. 25, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Feb. 25. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m.-noon EST (TCM) "Top Hat" (1935). Stylish musical romance between a hoofer (Fred Astaire) and a socialite (Ginger Rogers) starts with comic misunderstandings in London, then goes on to ever more zany encounters in Venice. Director Mark Sandrich keeps the lightweight proceedings on the boil, with only the dance routines and Irving Berlin songs providing any substance. Sexual innuendo and frivolous treatment of marriage. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Sunday, Feb. 25, noon-2 p.m. EST (Lifetime) "Steve Jobs" (2015). Lively profile of the computer pioneer and Apple co-founder (Michael Fassbender) who died in 2011 at 56. Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin uses three landmark product launches over 14 years to trace Jobs' rise, fall and return as the company's guiding light, and to chart his fraught professional relationships with his long-suffering gal Friday, Joanna Hoffman (Kate Winslet), his longtime collaborator, Steve Wozniak (Seth Rogen), and sometime Apple CEO John Sculley (Jeff Daniels). As portrayed in director Danny Boyle's engaging character study, Jobs' personal ties -- principally with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisann Brennan (Katherine Waterston), and their daughter, Lisa (Perla Haney-Jardine) -- were equally tense. The film's balanced portrait of its protagonist, a volatile and enigmatic genius, reveals his radical shortcomings as a parent but also celebrates his remarkable gifts as a designer and retailer. The vocabulary in Sorkin's script, however, is anything but user friendly for youthful tech fans. Mature themes, including illegitimacy, a bit of irreverent and sexual humor, about a half-dozen uses of profanity, considerable rough and crude language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Tuesday, Feb. 27, 8-10 p.m. EST (TCM) "On the Waterfront" (1954). Classic labor film about a punched-out boxer (Marlon Brando) who, despite the machinations of his shifty brother (Rod Steiger) and with some encouragement from the woman (Eva Marie Saint) he loves as well as a waterfront priest (Karl Malden), decides to stand up to the criminal boss (Lee J. Cobb) of a corrupt union of dock workers. Budd Schulberg's fact-based script is directed by Elia Kazan with standout performances and a gritty realism grounded in a working-class milieu, abetted by Leonard Bernstein's rousing score and Boris Kauffman's atmospheric photography. Much menace and some violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Thursday, March 1, 8-10 p.m. EST (Showtime) "U-571" (2000). Suspenseful World War II action-drama about a young Navy lieutenant (Matthew McConaughey) who leads a daring mission to commandeer a disabled German U-boat and capture a top-secret Nazi encryption device. Writer-director Jonathan Mostow sharply captures the claustrophobia of submarines and the film's intense visual effects are striking although bland performances make it difficult to distinguish among the characters. Recurring war violence and fleeting crass language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, March 3, 8-10:05 p.m. EST (HBO) "Alien: Covenant" (2017). Competently shocking addition to the long-standing sci-fi horror franchise that dates back to 1979's "Alien." After a spacecraft on its way to colonize a distant planet is damaged in an incident that also kills several crew members, including the captain (James Franco), the vessel's new commander (Billy Crudup) decides to divert to a closer world which seems equally suitable for settlement. But the landing party (Katherine Waterston and Carmen Ejogo, among others) soon discovers that welcoming appearances can be deceptive. As director Ridley Scott, who originated the series, unleashes his trademark eat-'em-up-from-the-inside extraterrestrials, the plot eventually turns on a duel between two androids (both played by Michael Fassbender). Grown viewers with a strong tolerance for gore will note an undeveloped theme regarding the religious motivations of Crudup's character, as well as the virtual disappearance of some gay material tipped in pre-release publicity. Intervals of gruesome bloody violence, brief graphic marital lovemaking, a same-sex kiss, about a half-dozen uses each of profanity and milder swearing, pervasive rough and some crude language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.