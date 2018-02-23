TV program notes -- week of March 4, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of March 4 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, March 4, 10-11 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Franciscan University Presents: The Nature and Purpose of Spiritual Direction." Guest experts join a panel of Franciscan University scholars to discuss the practice of spiritual direction (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, March 4, 8-11 p.m. EST (ABC) "The 90th Oscars." Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 90th annual Academy Awards saluting excellence in filmmaking, broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Los Angeles' Hollywood & Highland Center.



Monday, March 5, 9-10:30 p.m. EST (check local listings) (PBS) "The Bee Gees One for All Tour: Live in Australia 1989." Brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb perform their greatest hits.



Tuesday, March 6, 8-9:30 p.m. EST (check local listings) (PBS) "Mister Rogers: It's You I Like." Host Michael Keaton leads this celebration of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," which debuted 50 years ago.



Thursday, March 8, 6:30-8 p.m. EST (EWTN) "Opening Mass of 24 Hours for the Lord." Opening liturgy of the annual global initiative promoting eucharistic adoration and the sacrament of reconciliation (TV-G -- general audience).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.