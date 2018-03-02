Designated churches open '24 Hours for the Lord' March 9-10

Cardinal O'Malley leads adoration during the celebration of 24 Hours for the Lord in 2016. Pilot file photo/Gregory L. Tracy

BRAINTREE -- A number of parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Boston will be open for 24 hours of confession and adoration, Friday, March 9 to Saturday, March 10, as part of the Lenten initiative 24 Hours for the Lord.



Initiated by Pope Francis in 2014, 24 Hours for the Lord annually calls on the worldwide Catholic community to celebrate the sacrament of Reconciliation in the context of Eucharistic adoration.



As part of the initiative in the Archdiocese of Boston, the following locations will be open for 24 hours (either for 24 hours straight, or two stretches of 12 hours each day) on Friday, March 9 through Saturday, March 10:



South Region



-- St. Paul Parish, Hingham; Beginning with 9 a.m. Mass on Friday and ending with 9 a.m. Mass on Saturday.



-- St. Joseph Parish, Kingston; Beginning with 9 a.m. Mass and ending at 9 p.m. on Friday, then beginning again at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday.



West Region



-- St. Stephen Parish, Framingham; Beginning with 4 p.m. Mass on Friday and ending with 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday.



-- St. Brendan Parish, Bellingham; Beginning with 9 a.m. Mass on Friday and ending with a 9 a.m. Mass on Saturday.



North Region



-- St. Theresa Parish, North Reading; Beginning with 9 a.m. Mass and ending at 9 p.m. on Friday, then beginning again from 9 a.m. Mass until 9 p.m. on Saturday.



-- St. Mary Parish, Lynn; Beginning with 4 p.m. Mass on Friday and ending with 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday.



Merrimack Region



-- St. Joseph the Worker Shrine, Lowell; Beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m. on Friday, with Mass at noon and 5:30 p.m., and then beginning again at 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday.



-- Sacred Hearts Parish, Bradford; Beginning with 7 a.m. Mass and ending at 7 p.m. on Friday, then beginning again from 8 a.m. Mass until 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday.



-- St. James Parish, Groton; Beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday and ending at 2 p.m. on Saturday.



Central Region



-- Our Lady of Good Voyage (Seaport) Shrine, South Boston; Beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday and ending at 4 p.m. on Saturday.



-- St. Anthony Parish, Cambridge; Beginning with 8 a.m. Mass and ending at midnight on Friday, with Portuguese Mass at 6:30 p.m., and then beginning again from 8 a.m. Mass until 4 p.m. Mass on Saturday.