'Try Prayer! It Works!' Contest open to students

EASTON -- Family Rosary's "Try Prayer! It Works!" contest has returned for 2018 and students are urged to send in their entries now. Deadline for the national competition is May 1.



Family Rosary was founded in 1942 by Venerable Patrick Peyton, also known as the "Rosary Priest," to help families pray together. Father Peyton, and the ministry, are known by two powerful and memorable sayings: "The Family That Prays Together Stays Together" and "A World at Prayer is a World at Peace." Father Peyton was one of the most influential American Catholic priests of the 20th century, using the entertainment industry to further his mission of family rosary prayer in honor of Mary and her son Jesus.



The contest encourages children to participate in an inspiring faith experience as they express their beliefs through art, poetry and prose. The competition is open to students in grades K-12 enrolled in a Catholic school, religious education program, parish or other organization, including home school.



This year's theme "Mary, the New Eve" helps families reflect on God's call for their lives and to discuss the importance of our Blessed Mother Mary. The "Try Prayer! It Works!" contest focuses on family faith enrichment in the home. The goal is to bring the Church's teachings to life around the dinner table with discussion prompts, reflection question, prayer ideas and creativity.



"Ever since the Garden of Eden, God was planning a rescue mission to redeem all men and women," said Father Willy Raymond, C.S.C., President of Holy Cross Family Ministries. "Mary became the new Eve when she said 'Yes' to God and Christ was conceived in her womb. The "Try Prayer! It Works!" contest will help children understand how Mary brings the merciful love of God to humanity."



The first place winner in each category receives $100, while the sponsor of each winner also receives $100.



For details or to download an application, go to www.FamilyRosary.org/TryPrayer. All entries must be postmarked by May 1, 2018. Those with questions can call Holy Cross Family Ministries at 800-299-PRAY (7729).