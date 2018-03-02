TV film fare -- week of March 11, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of March 11. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, March 11, 8-11:02 p.m. EDT (Lifetime) "Pretty Woman" (1990). Entertaining romantic confection about a smarmy corporate raider (Richard Gere) and a feisty streetwalker (Julia Roberts) who fall in love against their better judgment and are transformed into good, wholesome people. The contemporary fairy tale, a meld of Pygmalion and Cinderella, shines because of its likable characterizations and sentimental touches injected by director Garry Marshall. Strictly adult comedy fare with a romanticized view of prostitution, several suggestive sexual encounters and some rough language laced with sexual innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Wednesday, March 14, 9:30-11:30 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Madea's Family Reunion" (2006). Wacky but warm follow-up to the 2005 dramedy "Diary of a Mad Black Woman," which finds outrageous southern matriarch Madea (played in drag by Tyler Perry) helping one niece (Rochelle Aytes) escape her abusive live-in fiance (Blair Underwood), another niece (Lisa Arrindell Anderson) find love with a gentlemanly bus driver (Boris Kodjoe), and a wayward youth (Keke Palmer) turn her life around -- all the while planning a family gathering. Once again written and directed by Perry, the sequel follows the original's lead, combining off-the-wall humor and serious story lines with strongly religious overtones, resulting in a heartfelt and agreeable affirmation of faith, family and forgiveness -- highlighted by emotional speeches by Cicely Tyson and Maya Angelou about black dignity -- that's easy to applaud, despite its message-heavy sentiment and intermittent vulgarities. Domestic abuse violence, brief drug references, scattered crude sexual and scatological humor, some crass expressions. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Thursday, March 15, 6:15-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Forty-Second Street" (1933). Prototypical backstage musical in which a member of the chorus (Ruby Keeler) wins stardom when the frantic director (Warner Baxter) has her take over for the disabled leading lady (Bebe Daniels) on opening night. Directed by Lloyd Bacon, the Depression-era setting, slangy dialogue and zesty cast (Ginger Rogers, Una Merkel and Dick Powell, among them) are still fun, abetted by Al Dubin and Harry Warren's brassy music and topped off by Busby Berkeley's inventive production numbers for the title song, "I'm Young and Healthy" and "Shuffle Off to Buffalo." Some romantic complications and mild sexual innuendo. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Friday, March 16, 9:30 p.m.-midnight EDT (AMC) "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006). Entertaining comedy-drama about an aspiring writer (Anne Hathaway) who takes a job as junior assistant to an imperious editor (a delicious Meryl Streep) at a high-powered fashion magazine, while her friends, including her boyfriend (Adrian Grenier), chide her for losing sight of her real values as she gets caught up in the competitive environment. Director David Frankel's handsomely photographed adaptation of Lauren Weisberger's 2003 best-seller is a fast-moving morality tale with a simple but commendable message about staying true to your ideals and not selling out, with good performances all around, including those of Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Admirably light on objectionable content. A couple of implied premarital situations (but no sex scenes), some crass expressions, brief profanity and innuendo, and a couple of uses of the S-word, making this inappropriate for younger adolescents. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, March 17, 8-10 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Flight of the Doves" (1971). Young brother and sister (Jack Wild and Helen Raye) escape the crushing rule of their stepfather (William Rushton) in gray Britain for their dear granny (Dorothy McGuire) in green Ireland. Learning that the children are heirs to a large fortune, menacing uncle (Ron Moody) pursues them, intending to dispose of them and claim the money for himself. Director Ralph Nelson, steering clear of the scary potential of the situation, produces a fancy, frothy entertainment package, stuffed with colorful set pieces, songs and sentimentality. The confection may be too sweet for adults, but young children will especially enjoy Moody's magic tricks and bag of disguises. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general audiences. All ages admitted.



Saturday, March 17, 8-11 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Spider-Man 3" (2007). Excellent second sequel has Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), on the verge of proposing marriage to girlfriend Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) while Peter's friend-turned-nemesis Harry (James Franco) recovers from an amnesia-inducing accident which temporarily erases their enmity, though Peter's increasingly prideful behavior and two formidable villains, Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Venom (Topher Grace), set the stage for trouble. Director and co-writer Sam Raimi mixes the expected action sequences (impressive digital effects) with a well-acted, very human story imbued with a strong moral focus resulting in a fine and surprisingly moving -- if somewhat overlong -- action film, with solid themes of good versus evil, forgiveness and redemption. Acceptable for older teens. Intense action violence, a couple of crass words, suicide reference, mild innuendo and a suggestive dance. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, March 17, 10:15 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EDT (Cinemax) "U.S. Marshals" (1998). Pale spinoff from the 1993 thriller, "The Fugitive," with its iron-willed lawman (Tommy Lee Jones) doggedly pursuing an escaped murder suspect (Wesley Snipes) who is out to find whoever framed him. Directed by Stuart Baird, the action is nonstop, but the thin characterizations and hokey plot are unmemorable. Gory violence, occasional profanity and an instance of rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



