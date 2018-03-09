First Mass celebrated at new Holy Family Hospital chapel

Pilot photo/courtesy Holy Family Hospital

Staff and members of the Holy Family Hospital community filled the new chapel in hospital's Haverhill campus for chapel's first Mass, which was celebrated last month by Bishop Robert Hennessey. Bishop Hennessey will return to the Haverhill campus for the Friday noon Masses throughout Lent.



Pictured following the Mass are: Director of Chaplaincy Rev. Edward Frost; Haverhill Campus chaplain Katie Scanlon LeBlanc; Father Leonard Kayondo, Chaplain of St. Anne's Hospital, Fall River; Father John Delaney, Pastor of Sacred Hearts, Bradford; Bishop Hennesse; Father Peter Gori, pastor of St. Augustine, Andover; Archdiocesan Director of Worship Father Jonathan Gaspar; Holy Family Hospital president Craig Jesiolowski; Haverhill Campus VP of Operations Paul Smith; and (kneeling) Deacon Eric Peabody of Sacred Hearts, Bradford and Holy Family Chaplain intern Deacon Ziad Layous.