TV film fare -- week of March 18, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of March 18. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, March 18, 2:56-5:26 p.m. EDT (AMC) "Fantastic Four" (2005). Occasionally fun, but mostly unfantastic, superhero movie based on the Marvel comic-book series about four scientists endowed by cosmic rays with superpowers -- the elastic Mr. Fantastic (Ioan Gruffudd), Invisible Woman (Jessica Alba), self-combustible Human Torch (Chris Evans) and superstrong rocklike Thing (Michael Chiklis) -- who come together to stop the villainous Dr. Doom (Julian McMahon). Despite ham-fisted dialogue, bad acting, chintzy sets and, at times, cheesy special effects, director Tim Story's film has a goofy campiness but doesn't take itself too seriously, and manages to impart a positive message about teamwork and accepting those who are different. Intense comic-book action violence, some sexual innuendo and brief mildly crude language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Sunday, March 18, 8-10 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Madigan" (1968). Fast-moving crime thriller featuring Richard Widmark and Harry Guardino as New York City detectives who spend a couple of frenzied days trying to redeem themselves by recapturing the psychotic killer they let escape. Vividly directed by Donald Siegel, the focus is on the details of routine police work rather than on resolving its numerous plot complications and moral ambiguities. Some tough violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Tuesday, March 20, 10-11:45 p.m. EDT (TCM) "Modern Times" (1936). Charlie Chaplin's insightful fable of man versus machine centers in the artificiality of industrialized society and the anxieties caused by the Depression as Charlie dances his way through the hazards of an assembly line job. A model of silent comedic technique and refined slapstick humor, the movie marks the last appearance of the Little Tramp character as Charlie takes his final walk down the long empty road, this time in the company of Paulette Goddard, who adds an element of freshness to the plot's old-fashioned romance. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general audiences. All ages admitted.



Saturday, March 24, 8-10 p.m. EDT (ABC) "Over the Hedge" (2006). Computer-animated comedy about a rascally raccoon (voiced by Bruce Willis) who offers to "help" a group of woodland creatures (humorously voiced by Steve Carell, Wanda Sykes, Garry Shandling, William Shatner and Eugene Levy, among others) stockpile food for the coming winter by raiding the suburban housing development that has sprung up on their forest doorstep, but not telling them that he intends to use the purloined provisions to save his own fur. Based on a comic strip, directors Tim Johnson and Karey Kirkpatrick's good-naturedly entertaining and visually cheery fable relies on nutty sight gags over story, but imparts a commendable message about family and acting unselfishly, while offering some funny commentary on our consumer society. Some mildly crude humor, a few rude expressions and innuendo, and recurring comic action violence. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Saturday, March 24, 9:45-11:35 p.m. EDT (Cinemax) "Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit" (1993). Fair comedy sequel in which the Las Vegas singer (Whoopi Goldberg) is back in a nun's habit, hoping to save a Catholic high school from closing by transforming a bunch of unruly students into a vibrant choir in time to win the all-state competition. Though lacking the novel premise of the original and off-kilter in its goofy depiction of several priests, director Bill Duke's moderately amusing comedy stresses positive values for youngsters. Mild sexual innuendo, comic treatment of religious characters and an instance of profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.