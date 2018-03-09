TV program notes -- week of March 18, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of March 18 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, March 18, 1:30-3 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Missa Solemnis." This performance from the Staatskapelle Dresden, under the direction of Fabio Luisi, celebrates the reopening of the German city's Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady). Part of the series "In Concert"" (TV-Y -- all children).



Friday, March 23, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "The Rise and Fall of the Brown Buffalo." This special explores the life of radical Chicano countercultural figure Oscar Zeta Acosta who disappeared in 1974, aged 39 (TV-14/L -- parents strongly cautioned; strong coarse language).



Saturday, March 24, 8-10 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Clare and Francis." A look at the lives of two of the church's most beloved saints who became linked in their quest for something higher than riches and social status (TV-Y -- all children).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.