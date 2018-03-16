Masses mark Appeal Commitment Weekend

LAWRENCE -- On the weekend of March 10-11, parishioners throughout the Archdiocese of Boston were called on to pledge support to the Catholic Appeal, the single largest source of fundraising for the archdiocese's Central Ministries.



Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley and Vicar General Bishop Peter J. Uglietto celebrated Masses during Appeal Commitment Weekend to help ask parishioners for their support.



During a morning Mass March 11 at St. Patrick Parish in Lawrence, Cardinal O'Malley thanked parishioners for their support of the Catholic Appeal.



Lent "is a time of sacrifice and a time of almsgiving," which is "an act of faith," said the cardinal.



Through the Catholic Appeal, parishioners further the archdiocese's numerous programs and services which are supported through the archdiocese's 50 Central Ministries. The Central Ministries are wide-reaching, providing a range of services that support education, evangelization and outreach.



The previous weekend, March 3-4, was Appeal Announcement Weekend, which informed parishioners about the appeal before they were asked for their support. The goal of the 2018 Catholic Appeal is $17 million.



Parishioners during the March 11 Mass were given blue envelopes with the words of this year's Appeal theme, "Living Our Faith Together," emblazoned on the front. They were encouraged to give during the Mass, filling out a form that would be placed in the envelope. The envelopes were later placed into collection baskets.



Commenting to The Pilot after the Mass, Catholic Appeal manager Arlene Dubrowski said she is "grateful that Cardinal Seán came to Mass to help support the Catholic Appeal."



"It's an amazing parish. It's just incredible to see the diversity in the parish and the participation they have here," she said.



St. Patrick parishioner Joanne Quinlan-Roberts gave to the Catholic Appeal during the Mass. She said after the Mass that she was grateful for the cardinal's presence, and grateful she is "fortunate enough" to be able to donate to the appeal.



"There is a huge need, and I feel obligated to support (the appeal)," she said.



"The Church gives so much to me, so I want to give back to the Church."