NPH USA 'Irish Hearts for Orphans' benefit dance to be held April 15

QUINCY -- Each year, the greater Boston Irish community comes together to celebrate their culture and raise money for NPH USA, an organization that rescues at-risk children from poverty in Central America and the Caribbean. The Irish Hearts for Orphans Benefit Dance is a wonderful example of the way in which the Irish community constantly answers the call of those in need and offers their loving support and generosity of spirit.



Since its inception in 2010, Irish Hearts for Orphans has raised more than $860,000 for NPH USA's mission. NPH USA supports Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos (NPH, Spanish for "Our Little Brothers and Sisters"), an international organization that works to transform the lives of orphaned, abandoned, and disadvantaged children throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Currently, NPH is raising more than 3,200 children throughout homes in Bolivia, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Peru. An additional 2,300 students who live outside the homes receive scholarships, meals, and health care. NPH's outreach services assist more than 100,000 people every year.



This year's event will take place on Sunday, April 15, 2018 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Quincy in Quincy. Set dancing will begin early, at 2:30 p.m and will continue until 3:45 p.m. For a suggested donation of $20, guests can enjoy the music of several Irish bands, set dancing, local Irish step dancers, a plethora of unique raffle and silent auction items, and a grand prize raffle for two round-trip airfares to Ireland plus $1,000 cash. A new addition to this year's event, there will be a free Irish step dancing lesson for children given by dancers from the Kenny Academy of Irish Step. Refreshments and light sandwiches will be served, as well. There also will be a guest speaker from one of NPH's nine homes, who will share her story and give guests a glimpse into the life of a child who had nobody to care for them before coming to an NPH home. Bishop John A. Dooher is also scheduled to attend as a special guest.



Honorees at this year's event will be Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch and Christine A. Koch; Father Daniel J. Finn of the Irish Pastoral Centre; and Patricia and Paul Mikus of Hingham/Hanover; for their continued commitment to advocating for those less fortunate, while selflessly giving of themselves for the benefit of others.



Event co-chairs Winnie Henry, Gerry McGrath, Deacon Charlie Sullivan, and Doc Walsh continue to be overwhelmed by the inspiring response this event has received over the years.



"It is with great pride and gratitude that we have seen the Irish community come together year after year to support the life-changing mission of NPH. Because of this event, we have been able to change the lives of countless children and in turn, have helped make the world a better place for those in need. It is our honor to collaborate with such amazing people, all for such a wonderful cause," the organizers said in a statement.



More information is available at irishheartsfororphans.com or by calling 617-206-4940.