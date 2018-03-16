TV film fare -- week of March 25, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of March 25. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence, and sexual situations.



Sunday, March 25, 10 p.m.-12:15 a.m. EDT (TCM) "A Night to Remember" (1958). Vivid British dramatization of the tragic end to the 1912 maiden voyage of the Titanic, the so-called unsinkable luxury liner, after it hit an iceberg in the North Atlantic and went down with some 1,400 victims, leaving only 705 survivors. Directed by Roy Ward Baker from Eric Ambler's adaptation of Walter Lord's book, the story of the voyage is told through numerous vignettes of the passengers, both famous and ordinary, with one of the ship's officers (Kenneth More) providing some narrative continuity, especially during the scenes of panic, confusion and resignation aboard the sinking vessel whose end moves viewers with its sense of human loss. Menacing situations mixed with uplifting ones. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Monday, March 26, 5-7:30 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "We Were Soldiers" (2002). Powerful Vietnam War drama about the first battle between American troops, led by fatherly Lt. Col. Harold G. Moore (Mel Gibson), and the Viet Cong enemy. Despite slim characterizations and a few cliches, writer-director Randall Wallace's harrowing true story depicts war with raw, graphic imagery that underscores the wrenching loss of human life as it touches briefly on the formidable struggle to reconcile Christianity and warfare. Constant war violence with many bloody, chilling images, and some rough language with profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, March 31, 7-11:44 p.m. EDT (ABC) "The Ten Commandments" (1956). Less an inspirational story based on biblical sources than a dramatic vehicle with a sense of history, director Cecil B. DeMille's epic production offers some spectacular re-creations, excellent technical effects and good acting from a fine cast, including Charlton Heston (as Moses), Yul Brynner, Anne Baxter, Edward G. Robinson and many other stars of the era. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general audiences. All ages admitted.



Saturday, March 31, 8-10:05 p.m. EDT (HBO) "Girls Trip" (2017). Libidinous raunch is the evident lure in this story of four middle-aged women (Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall) renewing their college friendship and reevaluating their lives during a visit to New Orleans. As directed by Malcolm D. Lee from a script by Kenya Barris, Karen McCullah, Tracy Oliver and Erica Rivinoja, the quartet somehow keep their dignity when sober, but the New Orleans nights give them an excuse to cut loose. There's a solid structure and wrap-up to the proceedings. But the drunken -- and sometimes distasteful -- goings-on are certainly not for everyone. Rear male nudity, scatological imagery, drug use, sexual banter, several descriptions of sexual activity, some rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Saturday, March 31, 8-11:30 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Greatest Story Ever Told" (1965). While not the greatest movie ever made, director George Stevens' vision of the Gospel story presents a consistent, traditional view of Christ as God incarnate. The movie, despite its epic Hollywood scale, is well-acted, tastefully and realistically written, and beautifully photographed; Max von Sydow's believable portrayal of the Christ is the most essential element in its success. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general audiences. All ages admitted.



Saturday, March 31, 9:45 p.m.-midnight EDT (Cinemax) "The Core" (2003). Lavish sci-fi thriller in which the earth's electromagnetic atmosphere has gone awry, necessitating a team of six (including Aaron Eckhart, Hilary Swank and Stanley Tucci) to bore their spaceship into Earth's core to restabilize it. Director Jon Amiel's lengthy disaster movie may be preposterous but is well-crafted and well-acted, and its special effects are impressive. Scenes of mayhem, lethal danger and an instance of rough language. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents are strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



