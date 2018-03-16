TV program notes -- week of March 25, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of March 25 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, March 25, 4-6:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday From Rome." Pope Francis celebrates the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday, followed by the Angelus -- live from Vatican City. The events will be rerun 8-10:30 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, March 25, noon-1:45 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Mass of Palm Sunday." The eucharistic liturgy for Palm Sunday, broadcast live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, March 26, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death." In this special, an astrophysicist, a preacher, a philosopher and a mortician grapple with mortality (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Tuesday, March 27, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Dolores." Filmmaker Peter Bratt's documentary profiles Dolores Huerta, who fought for racial and labor justice alongside Cesar Chavez. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Thursday, March 29, 3:30-5:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Chrism Mass in Rome With Pope Francis." Live broadcast as Pope Francis celebrates the Chrism Mass (TV-G -- general audience).



Thursday, March 29, 5:30-8:15 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Choral Meditations and Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper." The celebration of the Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper, preceded by choral meditations, broadcast live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio to the United States, is scheduled to serve as celebrant and homilist at the liturgy (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, March 30, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Celebration of the Lord's Passion From Rome." Pope Francis presides over the solemn celebration of the Lord's Passion, live from Vatican City (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, March 30, 2:30-5 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Liturgy of the Lord's Passion." From the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Archbishop Christoph Pierre presides over the liturgy of the Lord's Passion, with homilist and celebrant Msgr. Walter Rossi (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, March 30, 6:30-8 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Way of the Cross From Rome." Pope Francis presides over the Stations of the Cross, from the Coliseum in Rome (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, March 31, 2:30-5 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Easter Vigil Mass." Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Vigil Mass, in this live broadcast from Rome (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, March 31, 8-10:45 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Easter Vigil Mass From Washington." Live broadcast of the Easter Vigil Mass celebrated by Archbishop Christoph Pierre, Vatican nuncio to the United States, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (TV-G -- general audience).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.