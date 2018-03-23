Sacred oils prepared for Chrism Mass

Sister Marta Soza, Sister Nieves Salinas, Judy Haglof, Sister Nympha Crasta and Anne Horne are pictured in Cardinal O'Malley's Pastoral Center offices surrounded by bottles of holy oils to be blessed and distributed at the annual Chrism Mass, March 27. Pilot photo/Gregory L. Tracy

Held during Holy Week in dioceses throughout the world, the Chrism Mass is the occasion for the local bishop to bless the sacred oils used to administer sacraments throughout the coming year: the oil of catechumens, used in baptisms; the oil of the infirm, used in the anointing of the sick; and the sacred chrism used in baptisms, confirmations and ordinations as well as in the dedication of a new altar or church.



The team of volunteers, led by Haglof, prepared over 47 gallons of holy oils and placed them into nearly 1,400 bottles that will be packed into sets and distributed to parishes, chapels, shrines and chaplaincies throughout the archdiocese following the Chrism Mass.