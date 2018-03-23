Vocations Office hosting seminar for vocation teams

BRAINTREE -- The Archdiocese of Boston's Office of Vocation is hosting a seminar next month for Catholics interested in helping to spread the culture of vocation in their parish or collaborative.



The free seminar, to be held April 28 at the Pastoral Center in Braintree, will teach participants how to effectively run a local vocation team, and will give insights into the life of a seminarian.



"A lot of the parishes in our dioceses have started vocation teams, which are comprised of groups of parishioners who are trying to promote priestly vocations and are trying to encourage a culture of vocations in their parish or parishes," said Vocation Director Father Dan Hennessy, March 19.



"This seminar is a great opportunity for people to come and learn more about some of the things parish vocation teams are doing," he said.



Beginning with a Mass at 8:30 a.m., the seminar will include a small breakfast before presentations and discussions by vocation team members on their experiences ministering in parishes and collaboratives, as well as best practices.



Participants will also hear from seminarians on what life in the seminary is like, and what led each of the men to discover their vocation. Parents of seminarians will also give remarks and answer questions, said Father Hennessy.



Those interested may go online to vocationsboston.org for more information, or to register for the seminar. Registration is encouraged by April 14 at the latest.