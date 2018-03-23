Winning season for local Catholic high schools
As the winter sports season comes to an end, several Catholic high schools came away with championships.
In basketball, Central Catholic High girls won the Division 1/North title and ended the season at 21-2. Bishop Fenwick girls won the Division 3/North title and end the season at 15-9. Archbishop Williams High School girls won the Division 3/South title and the Division 3 state title and end with a record of 23-3. The Pope John XXIII High School boys won the Division 4/North title and the Division 4 state title (first in the school's history) and end at 24-1. Catholic Memorial captured the Catholic Conference Title, ending at 16-5 and longtime coach Denis Tobin reached 300 wins leading the Knights.
In hockey, Boston College High School won the Super 8 championship at TD Garden in Boston on Sunday, March 18 beating the boys from Pope Francis High School in Springfield in overtime by a score of 2-1. The championship was the first for the Eagles since 2007. The Eagles, led by John Flaherty end at 19-4-1.
