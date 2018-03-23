TV program notes -- week of April 1, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of April 1 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, April 1, 4-6 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday." Live broadcast from Rome as Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass. The liturgy will re-air 7-9 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 1, 6-6:40 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "'Urbi et Orbi': Message and Blessing." Pope Francis gives the traditional message and blessing for the Christmas and Easter seasons, "urbi et orbi" (to the city and the world), in this live broadcast from St. Peter's Square. The event will re-air 6-6:40 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, April 1, noon-1:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Easter Sunday Mass." Cardinal Donald W. Wuerl of Washington is scheduled to be celebrant and homilist at this liturgy, broadcast live from that city's Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception (TV-G -- general audience).



Monday, April 2, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "When God Sleeps." Filmmaker Till Schauder's documentary profiles Iranian musician Shahin Najafi, against whom hard-line clerics have issued a "fatwa" calling for his death. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.