NEW YORK (CNS) -- The venerable "Masterpiece" franchise will debut the pensive, layered, demanding contemporary drama "The Child in Time" on PBS stations Easter Sunday, April 1.



Adapted by Stephen Butchard from Ian McEwan's critically acclaimed 1987 novel, the BBC production will air 9-10:30 p.m. EDT.



Sexual content, depictions of mental illness and a suicide -- together with some mildly offensive language -- preclude endorsement for youngsters. But adults may find the program intriguing.



While grocery shopping with his 4-year-old daughter, Kate (Beatrice White), successful and popular children's book author Stephen Lewis (Benedict Cumberbatch) loses sight of her in a careless moment of disregard. With that, Kate vanishes from his life and that of his professional musician wife, Julie (Kelly Macdonald).



Unsurprisingly, in the wake of this tragedy, the Londoners' happy union disintegrates. Julie's initial, visceral grief will feel palpable to viewers, even as they may be tempted to turn away from it. Julie's grief eventually subsides into depression, and she begins to mock her husband for busying himself trying to locate their daughter.



When Stephen produces new missing-child posters he hopes to distribute widely, Julie says, "She's not a cat." She finally tells her soon-to-be estranged husband: "I want you to give up because you always let me down and you never bring her home."



After Julie departs for a new life in the English countryside, Stephen's publisher and best friend, Charles Dark (Stephen Campbell Moore), who is also a cabinet minister, arranges for Stephen to serve on a government commission on child care reform, believing the work will distract him.



Three years after Kate's disappearance, the couple tentatively tries to reconnect and perhaps reconcile. But Charles suddenly starts to behave in a disturbing way that complicates their lives, especially Stephen's.



Charles' personality changes and abrupt resignation from his cabinet post alarm the Prime Minister (Elliot Levey) and the Home Secretary (John Hopkins). They ask Stephen to investigate his old friend and report back to them.



These government officials aren't alone in their concern. Charles' wife, Thelma (Saskia Reeves), invites Stephen to the couples' country estate, where he encounters a man who has regressed to pre-adolescent boyhood fantasies of running free in the woods.



Charles insists he's trying to recapture a childhood that was "forbidden" and "denied" to him. Initially exasperated, Stephen curtly reminds Charles he's a grown man.



This plot development may puzzle or frustrate viewers who want to resolve the mystery of what happened to Kate, and discover what Stephen and Julie's future holds. They may feel the story line surrounding Charles distracts or detracts from the principal plot.



But such complexity actually enriches the film's reflection on childhood and the nature of time. Grappling with Charles' downfall, Stephen comes to value and honor what his friend belatedly taught him. Charles, Stephen says, has "held on to the honesty and purity we're all born with."



Shifts in chronology further enhance Stephen's renewed appreciation of childhood, especially in relation to Kate. Not only does the story jump between past and present, it also allows Stephen to step out of time entirely.



Eventually, Kate's presence comes to comfort Stephen more than haunt him. To reach this resolution, of course, the audience, like Stephen himself, must pass through some dark and painful moments. Yet, largely thanks to Cumberbatch and Macdonald's measured, nuanced performances -- and Butchard's intelligent, perceptive script -- the drama never becomes overwrought.



The program's surprisingly redemptive conclusion, moreover, will gratify those grown viewers who stick with it.



Byrd is a guest reviewer for Catholic News Service.