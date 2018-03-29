TV film fare -- week of April 8, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of April 8. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Sunday, April 8, 5:45-8 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Black Stallion" (1979). Strikingly visualized tale about the magical relationship between a youngster (Kelly Reno) and the horse he finds shipwrecked on a deserted island becomes a beautiful metaphor for the force of youthful ambition taming the raw power of nature. Directed by Carroll Ballard from the Walter Farley story, the drama is the perfect children's movie -- unsentimental, gripping and good stimulation for the young imagination. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general patronage. All ages admitted.



Wednesday, April 11, 10:05 p.m.-12:25 a.m. EDT (Showtime) "Apollo 13" (1995). Fact-based story of the April 1970 moon launch aborted on its third day in space after an incapacitating problem diminished the oxygen, power and computer systems, making the safe return of the three astronauts (Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, Kevin Bacon) an almost insurmountable problem for Houston Mission Control. Director Ron Howard keeps emotional tensions taut and suspense levels high throughout this salute to the courage and perseverance of all involved in the dicey rescue mission. Fleeting sexual innuendo and minor profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-II -- adults and adolescents. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Thursday, April 12, 8-10 p.m. EDT (Lifetime) "Heaven Is for Real" (2014). After coming close to death during an operation, a 4-year-old boy (Connor Corum) startles his Wesleyan minister father (Greg Kinnear) and choir-director mother (Kelly Reilly) by announcing that he visited heaven and met Jesus -- as well as two deceased family members. But his matter-of-fact statements about paradise stir controversy in his family's small-town Nebraska community and, ironically, provoke a crisis of faith for his dad. Director and co-writer Randall Wallace's adaptation of Todd Burpo's best-selling account of his son Colton's experiences is substantial and moving, thanks in large part to the mature way in which it grapples with fundamental issues of religious belief and doubt. A few scenes involving illness and a painful accident might not be suitable for the littlest moviegoers; an unspoken innuendo between husband and wife will sail well over their heads. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Thursday, April 12, 10 p.m.-1:15 a.m. EDT (TCM) "Around the World in 80 Days" (1956). In Mike Todd's lavish production of the Jules Verne classic, an English armchair adventurer (David Niven) makes a bet that he can encircle the globe within 80 days and sets off with his valet (Cantinflas) to prove it. Michael Anderson's direction makes the most of the cultural splendor of the late Victorian period, visits just about every scenic locale worth a postcard and offers an all-star marathon of cameo appearances. The result is a wonderful romp that is great fun for all. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was G -- general patronage. All ages admitted.



Saturday, April 14, 9-10:40 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Before I Fall" (2017). Sound values underlie this conversion story. But the path toward its positive conclusion takes twists and turns that will give the parents of targeted teens pause in considering whether their kids should travel it. A seemingly successful high school student (Zoey Deutch) dies in a car crash, only to awaken again on the morning of her last day on Earth, a period of time she is forced to relive over and over until she discerns what she needs to change about her life in order to escape the cycle. The relationships she has to reevaluate include those with her closest pals (Halston Sage, Cynthy Wu and Medalion Rahimi), her shallow boyfriend (Kian Lawley), the less glamorous but more caring lad (Logan Miller) who has loved her from afar since childhood and a troubled schoolmate (Elena Kampouris) she and her clique torment. Among the values the heroine of director Ry Russo-Young's drama -- adapted from Lauren Oliver's 2010 novel -- adjusts is her attitude toward romance and sexuality. But her starting point on this journey finds her besties celebrating the fact that she is about to lose her virginity, and presenting her with a condom for the occasion. Together with some of the language in Maria Maggenti's script, such behavior makes this a risky proposition for any but grownups. Semi-graphic premarital sexual activity, partial nudity, underage drinking, a single use each of profanity and rough language, a mild oath, frequent crude talk, mature references, including to homosexuality. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, April 14, 10:15 p.m.-12:20 a.m. EDT (Cinemax) "Duplicity" (2009). Sophisticated romantic caper about two intelligence officers (Julia Roberts and Clive Owen) who turn to industrial espionage hoping to exploit the no-holds-barred feud between the CEOs (Tom Wilkinson and Paul Giamatti) of rival pharmaceutical companies. Writer-director Tony Gilroy's tartly clever globetrotting thriller, which boasts all the complexity of a master chess match, explores the paranoia produced by corporate greed and the redeeming potential of the love between its cynically untrusting lead characters, though their affection is expressed in an intense unwedded affair. Brief, nongraphic, premarital sexual activity, some sexual humor and references, occasional crude and crass language, at least a dozen profanities. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.