TV program notes -- week of April 22, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of April 22 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, April 22, 10-11 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "The Papacy of Reason." This special features interviews with church leaders, Vatican experts and prominent Catholic journalists who discuss the principal teaching themes of the pontificate of Pope Benedict XVI (TV-Y -- all children).



Sunday, April 22, 10:03-11:03 p.m. EDT (History) "Days That Shaped America: Oklahoma City Bombing." A look at Timothy McVeigh's April 19, 1995, terrorist attack on the Alfred P. Murrah federal building that claimed 168 lives.



Monday, April 23, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Look & See: Wendell Berry's Kentucky." Filmmaker Laura Dunn's documentary examines the changing landscapes and shifting values of rural America through the mind's eye of writer, farmer and activist Wendell Berry. An "Independent Lens" presentation (TV-G -- general audience).



Tuesday, April 24, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Trafficked in America." This episode of the series "Frontline" explores the plight of Guatemalan teens forced to work against their will in Ohio.



Friday, April 27, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Tolkien's 'The Lord of the Rings:' A Catholic Worldview." Host Joseph Pearce examines the Catholicism underlying J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy (TV-Y -- all children).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.