Boston Foundation announces grants

Boston -- The Boston Foundation announced its quarterly discretionary grants after a meeting of the Foundation's Board of Directors this week. The Board approved $2,160,375 in single and multi-year discretionary grants to 19 nonprofits to be paid out beginning in April 2018. Of the 19 grants, four provide multi-year support. In addition, the Board approved another $541,500 in single-year Open Door grants to 25 additional Boston-area nonprofits, and it acknowledged $1,615,356 in between-cycles discretionary small grants through other programs of the Foundation.



"With this round of grants, the Boston Foundation continues our efforts to support organizations that expand opportunities to new groups in Greater Boston," said Paul S. Grogan, President and CEO of the Boston Foundation. "At a time when the tight job market opens doors for people with the right training to access our 21st century economy, many of these grants are an investment in ensuring everyone in Boston has ways to access these opportunities."



Among the Catholic organizations receiving grants was the Cardinal Cushing Centers. The center received a $100,000 one-year grant to provide support for the Vocational Inclusion Pathways (VIP) Program, which helps individuals with intellectual disabilities obtain and retain long-term employment in meaningful, paid jobs in their community.



Cristo Rey Boston High School also received a $15,000 grant for its nonprofit jobs placement program, which places students in internships with nonprofit organizations.