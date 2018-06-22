2018 Catholic high school graduations

Graduates of St. Mary High School in Lynn celebrate outside Lynn Memorial Auditorium following the May 24 commencement. Pilot photo/courtesy St. Mary High School

As the school year comes to an end, The Pilot congratulates all the members of the class of 2018 who graduated from Catholic high schools within the Archdiocese of Boston. This year's roundup of commencement exercises is presented alphabetically by school.



Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro



The 164th commencement took place on Saturday, June 2. The salutatory address was presented by Sarah Piela and the valedictory by Eileen Leach. Addressing the graduates was school principal Helen Kay. She will retire over the summer, after 30 years in various positions at the school. The St. Julie Award for overall outstanding achievement at the school was presented to Kathryn Tarantino. Diplomas were presented to 54 graduates.



Archbishop Williams, Braintree



The 66th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 24 in the school assembly hall. The salutatorian address was presented by Steven McCormack and the valedictory by Caroline Bloomer. Also addressing the graduates was class president Kate Murphy and Superintendent of Catholic Schools Kathy Mears. Principal Michael Volonnino presented diplomas to 147 graduates.



Arlington Catholic High School



Commencement took place on Thursday, May 24 at Bentley College in Waltham. Delivering the salutatory address was Matthew Patterson and the valedictory, Andrew Chan. Addressing the graduates as commencement speaker was Janeen Romie class of 1979. Diplomas were presented to 149 graduates.



Austin Prep, Reading



The 52nd commencement took place on Saturday, May 20. Delivering the salutatory address was Bridget Kelly and the valedictory, Caitlyn Leonard. Headmaster James Hickey presented diplomas to 142 graduates. Several members of the Class of 1968 attended the ceremony.



Bishop Fenwick, Peabody



The 56th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 24 at Donaldson Stadium. The salutatory address was presented by Matthew Collins and the valedictory by Thien-Kim Nguyen. The Bishop Fenwick Award for overall academic excellence was presented to class president Grace Harris and Jaycab Reynoso. Diplomas were presented to 132 graduates.



Boston College High School



The 154th commencement took place on Sunday, May 20 at McNeice Pavilion. Delivering the salutatory address was Joseph F. Meschino and the valedictory, Thomas A. Bruzzese. Addressing the graduates was Michael D. White '70. Also addressing the graduates and paying tribute to members of the Class of 1968 who attended was new president Grace Cotter. Diplomas were presented to 315 graduates.



Cathedral High School, Boston



The 87th commencement took place at the Mission Church in Roxbury on Saturday morning, May 12. The salutatory address was presented by Eliana Emari Jones and the valedictory by Jeremy Toshitaka Budrow. Dr. Oscar Santos, head of school, presented diplomas to 65 graduates. Members of the Class of 1968 also attended the exercises.



Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury



The 58th commencement took place on Thursday afternoon, May 24 at Holy Name Church. The salutatory address was presented by Toan Cao and the valedictory by Harry J. Sullivan. Peter F. Folan, president, presented diplomas to 133 graduates.



Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton



The 57th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 24 outside on the grounds of Potvin Field. The salutatory address was presented by Margaret Dockrey and the valedictory by Alyssa Grzybinsky. Class president Joseph P. Kelly also addressed the class. Principal Paul Kelly presented diplomas to 166 graduates.



Central Catholic High School, Lawrence



The 80th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 24 in Memorial Gymnasium. Joseph M. Durkin delivered the salutatory address and Catherine G. Devlin, the valedictory address. Ryan Giggey was presented the Brother Florentius Memorial Award for overall academic excellence. Members of the Class of 1968 attended the ceremony. School president Christopher Sullivan presented diplomas to 320 graduates.



Cristo Rey, Boston



Commencement took place on Saturday afternoon, June 9 at Boston College. Two students delivered the salutatory address, Mercy Moncada and Chantal Arias and the valedictory address was given by Anagabriel Rojas. Principal Raymond Dewar presented diplomas to 78 graduates.



Fontbonne Academy, Milton



The 61st commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 24 under a tent erected for the occasion on the school grounds. Addressing the graduates was class president Allison Diehl and two chosen as honorary speakers, Annabelle Larnard and Margaret Reardon. Aldona Lingertat '68 delivered the commencement address. Diplomas were presented to 89 graduates.



Lowell Catholic High School



The 29th commencement took place on Thursday, May 24 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell. The salutatory address was presented by Anthony Grieco and the valedictory by Susritha Kopparapu. The St. Francis Xavier Award was presented to Ellen McKenna and Matthew Andrea. Principal Maryellen DeMarco presented diplomas to 96 graduates.



Malden Catholic High School



The 83rd commencement took place on Saturday afternoon, May 19 in the school gymnasium. The salutatory address was presented by Ryan S. Donnelly and the valedictory by Connor S. Bond. Several members of the Class of 1968 attended the exercises. Headmaster Tom Doherty presented diplomas to 152 graduates.



Marian High School, Framingham



The school's final commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 24 at the school. The salutatorian address was presented by Elizabeth Bishop and the valedictory by Jane Langan. Addressing the graduates was Walter Johnson, a 1972 graduate of Marian and member of the faculty. John Ermilio, president, presented diplomas to 51 graduates.



Matignon High School, Cambridge



The 70th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 24 in the school assembly hall. The salutatory address was presented by Anh Viet Nguyen and the valedictory by Michael J. Alberti. Members of the Class of 1968 attended the ceremony and were presented golden jubilee diplomas. Principal Joe DiSarcina presented diplomas to 112 graduates.



Mount Alvernia High School, Newton



The 89th commencement took place on Saturday afternoon, May 19. Presenting the salutatory address was Isabella Contessi and the valedictory, Caitlin O'Brien. Principal Eileen McLaughlin presented diplomas to 36 graduates.



Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart



The 138th commencement took place on Thursday morning, June 7 under a tent erected for the occasion on the grounds of the school. The salutatory address was presented by Caroline Murphy Racette and the valedictory by Nina Weiss. Also addressing the graduates was senior Hannah Joyce and Congressman Stephen Lynch. Headmistress Sister Barbara Rogers presented diplomas to 63 graduates.



Notre Dame Academy, Hingham



The 165th commencement took place on Friday evening, May 25. The salutatory address was presented by Suzanna O'Neill and the valedictory by Grace Fox. Also addressing the class was student speaker Ashley Antico and Martha Hall Kelly, author and member of the class of 1975. Diplomas were presented to 112 graduates.



Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School, Lawrence



Commencement took place on Saturday morning, June 9 at the Immaculate Conception Church. Johvanni Perez delivered the salutatory address and Xavier Vasquez, the valedictory. Diplomas were presented to 46 graduates.



Pope John XXIII High School, Everett



The 49th commencement took place on Thursday evening, May 24 in the school assembly hall. The salutatory address was presented by Celeste Cuellar and the valedictory by Kaye Andaya. Carl DiMaiti, head of the school, presented diplomas to 108 graduates.



Presentation of Mary Academy, Methuen



Graduation took place on Friday afternoon, May 25 at the Dupre Sports and Arts Center. Jamie LoConte delivered the salutatory address and Brianna Geck the valedictory. Head of School Rose Marie Redman presented diplomas to 55 graduates.



Sacred Heart High School, Kingston



Graduation took place on Thursday, May 24. Zoe Volney delivered the salutatory address and Olivia Colombo, the valedictory. Addressing the graduates was Timothy McGorthy, a member of the class of 1989. Diplomas were presented to 58 graduates.



St. John's Prep, Danvers



The 108th commencement took place on Sunday morning, May 20 at Ryken Field. Two students served as co-salutatorians, Mattheus Carpenter and Andrew Carr, and delivering the valedictory address was John Dwortz. Matthew Tighe was chosen by his classmates to deliver the student's address. The prestigious Xaverian Award was presented to Christopher Jennings. Headmaster Edward P. Hardiman presented diplomas to 272 graduates.



St. Joseph Preparatory High School, Brighton



The 6th commencement took place on Thursday evening, June 7 at the Robsham Theatre at Boston College. The salutatory address was presented by Kelli Aquino and the valedictory by Nailah Khoory. Addressing the graduates was John Sortino, founder of Vermont Teddy Bear Company. head of school Tom Nunan presented diplomas to 51 graduates.



St. Mary High School, Lynn



Graduation took place on Thursday evening, May 24 at Lynn Memorial Auditorium. The salutatory address was presented by John P. Carroll and the valedictory by Samantha R. Saunders. Addressing the graduates was Ellen Connors '63 and State Rep. Daniel F. Cahill. Members of the Class of 1968 attended the ceremony. Diplomas were presented to 91 graduates.



St. Sebastian's School, Needham



The 74th commencement took place on Thursday, June 7 at St. Bartholomew Church. The salutatory address was presented by William Fox and Michael D. Twohig and the valedictory by Patrick J. Ryan. Addressing the graduates was Father Paul K. Hurley, U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains and uncle to two graduates in the class. Headmaster William Burke presented diplomas to 69 graduates.



Ursuline Academy, Dedham



Commencement took place on Sunday afternoon, June 3 on the grounds of the school. The salutatory address was presented by Emma Catherine Henry and the valedictory by two graduates: Emily Anne Lewis and Catherine O'Toole Treseler. Addressing the graduates was Dr. Rachel L. McCormack '70. Diplomas were presented to 78 graduates.



Xaverian Brothers High School, Westwood



The 52nd commencement took place on Saturday morning, May 19 in the Wellness Center complex. Delivering the salutatory address was Armaan Dhillon and the valedictory, Michael Fitzgibbons. The prestigious Xaverian Award for overall academic excellence was presented to William H. Perry. Principal Jacob Conca presented diplomas to 178 graduates.