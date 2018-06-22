Catholic school teachers win 'Tips to Beat the Summer Slide' video contest

BRAINTREE -- The Catholic Schools Office (CSO) recently held a video contest among its teachers in which educators present helpful suggestions for parents on how to keep the learning alive in the summer months.



According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the average student will lose anywhere from one to three months of learning over the summer, often called the "summer slide."



Superintendent Kathy Mears said, "I think families will appreciate these videos. During the summer, it can be difficult to keep children entertained and we want to provide quality ideas that our families will find beneficial. We have a variety of topics that will be covered by the winning submissions. We have also created some with tips in Spanish to be inclusive of all our families."



The winning educators of the video contest are:



Erica Carmody of St. Pope John Paul Catholic Academy-Lower Mills, Dorchester



Erin Chouinard of St. Pope John Paul Catholic Academy-Neponset, Dorchester



Lauri Diamantis of St. Augustine School, Andover



Kaitlyn Feeney of St. Raphael School, Medford



Megan Fischer of St. Pope John Paul Catholic Academy-Neponset, Dorchester



Mary Gaeta of Our Lady of the Assumption School, Lynnfield



Anne Krane of St. Columbkille Partnership School, Brighton



Annmarie Mears of St. Augustine School, Andover



Kate Pak of Sacred Heart School, Roslindale



Cimone Phillips of St. Pope John Paul Catholic Academy-Neponset, Dorchester



Nicole Schaub of Sacred Heart School, Kingston



Patty Thompson of St. Pope John Paul Catholic Academy-Lower Mills, Dorchester



New winning videos will be released every Tuesday and Thursday during the summer months on the CSO website at csoboston.com/summer-tips.html and through the office's social media channels.