USCCB president says Roe should not be litmus test for judicial nominees

Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, is urging U.S. senators not to use the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion as a litmus test for confirming judicial nominees. He sent a letter on the issue to lawmakers July 6. (CNS photo/Leah Millis, Reuters)

WASHINGTON (CNS) -- The president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops urged U.S. senators July 6 not to support using the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion as a litmus test for confirming judicial nominees.



Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston wrote to members of the Senate, which will soon begin deliberations on President Donald Trump's nominee to fill the vacancy being left on the Supreme Court by the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.



Trump said he will announce his choice for the court July 9.



The cardinal's letter emphasizes that the USCCB "does not support or oppose confirmation of particular presidential nominees."



But he said he has "grave concerns about the confirmation process ... being grossly distorted by efforts to subject judicial nominees to a litmus test in support of Roe, as though nominees who oppose the purposeful taking of innocent human life are somehow unfit for judicial office in the United States."



"By any measure," Cardinal DiNardo said, "support for Roe is an impoverished standard for assessing judicial ability. For forty-five years, Roe has sparked more informed criticism and public resistance than any other court decision of the late 20th century."