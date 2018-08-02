Bishop Fenwick, St. Mary School, Danvers announce partnership

Related Reading Catholic Schools Office hosts Orton-Gillingham Training





BRAINTREE -- Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody announced Aug. 1 that the school will be partnering with St. Mary of the Annunciation School in Danvers at the start of the 2018-2019 school year.



"This innovative collaboration between the two schools will allow for curriculum resource sharing, and a streamlined approach for students to have a positive Catholic school educational experience," the school said in a statement.



School officials are currently working on the details of the partnership and more information will be made available prior to the start of school in September.



"Leadership at both schools are excited for this change and feel that it ensures a strong future for both schools. Both institutions were founded in the 1950s by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur and share a similar mission. They look to nurture their students and to challenge them academically. They are still aligned with the principles of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur which seek to welcome all students and share the message of how to create a faith-based life," the statement said.



Superintendent Kathy Mears commented, "I am excited for these two schools to join forces and appreciate their collaborative spirit. Catholic schools working together to ensure a strong future for our students is in the best interests of everyone."



Both schools will continue to operate under their existing names and locations to cause the least confusion for parents looking to enroll their children in the fall. For more information on Bishop Fenwick please visit their website www.fenwick.org and for information on St. Mary of the Annunciation School please visit their site www.smadanvers.org.