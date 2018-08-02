TV program notes -- week of Aug. 12, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Aug. 12 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Aug. 12, 8-10 p.m. EDT (Fox) "Teen Choice 2018." Live coverage of the annual awards ceremony honoring films, TV shows, songs, fashions, digital offerings and comedy that have won popularity with teens. Nick Cannon will host, with Lele Pons set to co-host.



Monday, Aug. 13, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Our Man in Tehran." First half of a two-part look at life inside Iran with New York Times correspondent Thomas Erdbrink. The program concludes Tuesday, Aug. 14, 9-11 p.m. EDT. A "Frontline" presentation.



Wednesday, Aug. 15, noon-1:30 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "Solemn Mass of the Assumption." Mass for the feast of the Assumption, broadcast live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Aug. 17, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2018." This episode of the series "Great Performances" features the Vienna Philharmonic's open-air concert led by Valery Gergiev with soprano Anna Netrebko.



Saturday, Aug. 18, 8-10 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "St. Rose of Lima." Profile of Isabel Flores de Oliva, whose love of God and neighbor led to her canonization as St. Rose of Lima, the first saint of the Americas (TV-Y -- all children).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.