TV film fare -- week of Oct. 14, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- The following are capsule reviews of theatrical movies on network and cable television the week of Oct. 14. Please note that televised versions may or may not be edited for language, nudity, violence and sexual situations.



Monday, Oct. 15, 8-10:50 p.m. EDT (AMC) "The Exorcist" (1973). Strong screen version of the William Blatty novel about the demonic possession of a young girl (Linda Blair) and the attempts of two priests (Jason Miller and Max von Sydow) to exorcise the devil from her. Directed by William Friedkin, the movie is on shaky ground theologically and its special effects are harrowing but the result is an exciting horror fantasy for those with strong stomachs. Its graphic violence, obscene references and foul language make it strictly adult fare. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was L -- limited adult audience, films whose problematic content many adults would find troubling. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was R -- restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.



Monday, Oct. 15, 10:15 p.m.-12:15 a.m. EDT (TCM) "Flight of the Navigator" (1986). A youngster (Joey Cramer) gets trapped in a time warp when he's transported to and from a distant world in the blink of an eye. Although he has not aged, he has been away from his family eight years and must decide if this is really home. The alien spacecraft which transported him figures prominently and humorously in this good-natured and unpretentious family movie directed by Randal Kleiser. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG -- parental guidance suggested. Some material may not be suitable for children.



Wednesday, Oct. 17, 8-10 p.m. EDT (Showtime) "Meet the Parents" (2000). Amusing romantic comedy in which a male nurse (Ben Stiller) meets his teacher-girlfriend's (Teri Polo) tony parents (Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner) for the first time and everything that can go wrong does. With a scenario ripe for comical misunderstandings, director Jay Roach's sprightly paced film scores with laughs despite some predictability. Comically intended minor violence, reference to a live-in relationship, brief drug references and some crass language with much profanity. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-III -- adults. The Motion Picture Association of America rating was PG-13 -- parents strongly cautioned. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.



Saturday, Oct. 20, 3:45-6:15 p.m. EDT (TCM) "The Spirit of St. Louis" (1957). Meticulous but lengthy re-creation follows the thoughts and reflections of Charles Lindbergh (James Stewart) while making aviation history in 1927 as the pilot of the first nonstop flight from New York to Paris. Directed by Billy Wilder, Stewart manages to hold viewer interest on the solo flight across the Atlantic, partly because of the journey's dangers en route but mostly because of the character's courage and determination in accomplishing this feat of early aviation. Some threatening situations. The Catholic News Service classification of the theatrical version was A-I -- general patronage. Not rated by the Motion Picture Association of America.



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.