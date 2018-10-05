TV program notes -- week of Oct. 14, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Oct. 14 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Sunday, Oct. 14, 3:30-6:30 a.m. EDT (EWTN) "Canonization Mass." Pope Francis canonizes Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero. The liturgy will be rerun 7-10 p.m. EDT (TV-G -- general audience).



Sunday, Oct. 14, 10-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Itzhak." This episode of the series "American Masters" profiles violinist Itzhak Perlman, a celebrated performer as well as a polio survivor (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Tuesday, Oct. 16, 9-11 p.m. EDT (PBS) "The Eugenics Crusade." A look back at the campaign to breed a "better" American race. An "American Experience" presentation (TV-14 -- parents strongly cautioned).



Thursday, Oct. 18, 8-8:30 p.m. EDT (ABC) "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." This classic Halloween special, featuring Charles M. Schulz's beloved "Peanuts" characters, first aired in 1966 (TV-G -- general audience).



Saturday, Oct. 20, 10-11 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "St. Paul of the Cross." Docudrama about the life, ministry and writings of St. Paul of the Cross (1694-1775), founder of the Passionists (TV-Y -- all children).



- - -



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.