Members of superintendent search committee named

The archdiocese announced Oct. 10 that the members of the search committee for the next Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston had been named by Cardinal Seán P. O'Malley.



The current Superintendent, Kathy Mears, announced in July that she will leave her position in June 2019 to return to Indiana to be closer to her family.



The committee will be chaired by Jack Regan. An attorney retired from the law firm of WilmerHale, Regan has long been active in Catholic education in the Archdiocese of Boston. He serves as a trustee of the Catholic Schools Foundation Board, Catholic Schools Council and has previously chaired the search committee for the Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Boston.



"The committee brings together people with expertise in various facets of the fields of Catholic education, the needs of the divergent communities the archdiocese serves and overall educational administration," the archdiocese said in its announcement.



"Cardinal Seán is grateful for those who have accepted his request to serve the Church and the larger greater Boston community in this important task," it added.



The superintendent will oversee the second largest school system in Massachusetts. Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Boston educate over 34,000 students in 112 schools.



The complete list of members of the search committee is:



-- Jack Connors, chair for Campaign for Catholic Schools, chairman emeritus and co-founder of Hill, Holliday, Connors and Cosmopulos, Inc.



-- Sister Gail Donahue, CSJ, area councilor of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston



-- Dr. Edward J. Gotgart, retired and former Chief Operating Officer at Framingham Public Schools



-- Beirne Lovely, General Counsel of the Archdiocese of Boston



-- Father John MacInnis, pastor of St. John the Evangelist, Peabody



-- William Mosakowski, founder, president, and chief executive officer of Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG)



-- Father Joseph O'Keefe, SJ, Director of Priestly Formation for the Jesuits at Fordham University



-- Patty Weitzel O'Neil, executive director of the Roche Center, Boston College



-- Hosffman Ospino, professor, School of Theology and Ministry at Boston College



-- Sister Karen Hokanson, SND, Associate Dean of Education, chair of the Education Department and Assistant Professor of Education at Emmanuel College



-- Grace Cotter Regan, president of Boston College High School



-- Jack Regan, retired from WilmerHale



-- John Straub, chancellor of the Archdiocese of Boston



-- Ingrid Tucker, head of school of Cambridge Montessori School



-- Bishop Peter J. Uglietto, Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia of the Archdiocese of Boston.