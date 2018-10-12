TV program notes -- week of Oct. 21, 2018

NEW YORK (CNS) -- Here are some television program notes for the week of Oct. 21 with their TV Parental Guidelines ratings if available. They have not been reviewed and therefore are not necessarily recommended by Catholic News Service.



Tuesday, Oct. 23, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Native America." First episode of a four-part series exploring the culture of America's First Peoples. This installment, "From Caves to Cosmos," uses artifacts like Amazonian cave paintings and Mexican burial chambers to trace the Native American presence in the Western Hemisphere back to its origins. The miniseries continues Tuesday, Oct. 30, 9-10 p.m. EDT and concludes with back-to-back episodes Tuesday, Nov. 13, 9-11 p.m. EDT (TV-PG -- parental guidance suggested).



Wednesday, Oct. 24, 9-10 p.m. EDT (PBS) "Flying Supersonic." This episode of the series "Nova" examines the history of the Concorde, the passenger plane that flew at twice the speed of sound (TV-G -- general audience).



Friday, Oct. 26, 8-9 p.m. EDT (EWTN) "The Road of John Paul II." Friends and clergy who knew St. John Paul II in his earlier years come together to discuss his immense influence on the world, as well as his journey to priesthood, the papacy, and beyond (TV-Y -- all children).



Mulderig is on the staff of Catholic News Service.